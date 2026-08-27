The Social Reckoning Trailer: Aaron Sorkin's Facebook Sequel Features Mikey Madison As Whistleblower

The Social Reckoning has dropped a new trailer.
Aaron Sorkin directs the follow-up to 2010's The Social Network, which he wrote and won an Oscar for.
Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong lead the cast.
Aaron Sorkin returns to the world of Facebook more than 15 years after David Fincher's The Social Network, which he wrote and which gathered eight Oscar nominations, including a win for his screenplay. Touted as a companion piece to The Social Network, Sorkin’s new film, The Social Reckoning, draws from the events behind The Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 investigation based in part on documents provided by Haugen. This time, he's also directing. Sorkin's previous directorial was Being the Ricardos (2021).
The Social Reckoning spins a taut drama about whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Wall Street Journal investigation that exposed the social media giant's internal secrets. A new trailer has dropped.
The film’s latest trailer brings together Haugen, played by Oscar winner Mikey Madison, and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), as they grapple with the consequences of taking on one of the world’s most powerful technology companies.
“I’m an investigative reporter, and that guy and this company are playing an unprecedented role in our lives,” Horwitz’s opening line establishes the primary conflict of the film.
The Social Reckoning Trailer Drops
“That guy” alludes to Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jeremy Strong, and “this company” being Facebook. Jeremy Strong’s Zuckerberg seems fierce in the new trailer, calling himself a “free speech absolutist” and declaring he is “not the one who’s lying.” Strong has taken over as Zuckerberg, following Jesse Eisenberg in David Fincher’s 2010 film.
“Brexit, Cambridge Analytica—every time a Facebook event would crop up, I’d get phone calls from people saying, ‘You gotta write about this,’” Sorkin told Empire. “I just couldn’t see where the movie was. Before a film can be thought-provoking, relevant, or important, it has to work as something that you’ll watch while eating popcorn.”
The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, with Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong. It will be released on October 9, 2026.