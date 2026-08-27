The Social Reckoning Trailer: Aaron Sorkin's Facebook Sequel Features Mikey Madison As Whistleblower

Aaron Sorkin returns to the world of Facebook more than 15 years after David Fincher's The Social Network, which he wrote and which gathered eight Oscar nominations, including a win for his screenplay. Touted as a companion piece to The Social Network, Sorkin’s new film, The Social Reckoning, draws from the events behind The Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 investigation based in part on documents provided by Haugen. This time, he's also directing. Sorkin's previous directorial was Being the Ricardos (2021).