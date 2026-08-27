David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Starring Brad Pitt Locks Release Date

The film is poised for a two-week global IMAX run starting November 25 before beginning streaming on Netflix on December 23. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in 1977, eight years after the events of the first film, and centres on Booth coming to terms with a very different Hollywood. According to reports, Pitt is getting paid $40 million to star in and produce the sequel which was filmed in California last year. The film had wrapped its six-month production in January 2026, and it’s been in post for the last eight months. Earlier this month, word spread that reshoots have been ordered. Jeff Cronenweth is set to replace Erik Messerschmidt as DP.