David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Starring Brad Pitt Locks Release Date

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's new film.
Quentin Tarantino wrote The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.
The spinoff is theatrically releasing on Nov 25 before a Netflix launch on Dec 23.
Brad Pitt is reprising his beloved Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth, his character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a new film. Netflix has finally confirmed the official title: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The highly anticipated sequel is helmed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino. This is Pitt's fourth Fincher movie, after a slew of acclaimed projects that include Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin The Button (2008).
The film is poised for a two-week global IMAX run starting November 25 before beginning streaming on Netflix on December 23. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in 1977, eight years after the events of the first film, and centres on Booth coming to terms with a very different Hollywood. According to reports, Pitt is getting paid $40 million to star in and produce the sequel which was filmed in California last year. The film had wrapped its six-month production in January 2026, and it’s been in post for the last eight months. Earlier this month, word spread that reshoots have been ordered. Jeff Cronenweth is set to replace Erik Messerschmidt as DP.
Quentin Tarantino On Cliff Booth Spinoff
Quentin Tarantino has penned the script for the film, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.
Tarantino stated earlier that he decided not to direct the sequel because he did not want his next directorial effort, which he intends to be his last, to be a sequel. He is known to have sworn to retire from filmmaking after making ten features.
“I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked,” he confessed last year on the Church of Tarantino podcast. “It just kind of unenthused me.”
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was critically acclaimed and commerically lucrative, grossing USD 377 million worldwide and landing two Oscars from 10 nominations, securing Pitt's first acting win at the Academy Awards. The film's other win went to Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for Best Production Design.