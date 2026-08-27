Anupam Kher Reacts To Nepal Flash Floods: ‘Let’s Make Sure They Feel Supported’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Anupam Kher expressed grief over the devastating floods, offering prayers for those who lost loved ones and urging the world to stand by affected families.

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Nepal Flash Floods
Anupam Kher Reacts To Nepal Flash Floods Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Anupam Kher expressed grief over Nepal flash floods and widespread destruction.

  • At least 162 people were reportedly killed in the devastating floods.

  • Kher urged compassion and support for families facing unimaginable loss.

Anupam Kher has expressed his grief over the devastating Nepal flash floods, which have caused widespread loss of life and destruction. The actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying he was horrified by the scale of the disaster and urging people to support those affected by the tragedy.

Anupam Kher reacts to Nepal flash floods

The flash floods have reportedly killed at least 162 people and left more than 400 missing, including 142 Indians. Roads, bridges and homes have been swept away across at least six districts, leaving families separated and communities struggling to cope with the destruction.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Kher said that the devastation had left him deeply saddened. The loss of lives, destruction of homes and suffering of families and animals were described by the actor as heartbreaking. The suddenness of the disaster was also highlighted, with Kher reflecting on how quickly everything people consider their own can disappear.

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The actor also spoke about the helplessness felt while watching the situation unfold. It was said by Kher that there were few words capable of comforting someone who had lost a loved one, as he extended his thoughts to grieving families and those living through fear and uncertainty.

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Anupam Kher urges people to support Nepal

Kher's message extended beyond Nepal, with concern also expressed for people affected across the border in Tibet. Those still waiting for rescue were wished safety, while hopes were expressed that people searching for missing loved ones would be reunited with them.

The actor called for a collective response to the disaster, saying that support was needed with compassion and urgency. It was also stressed that people who had lost their homes and belongings needed shelter, assistance and emotional support.

The message ended with a plea not to let those affected feel abandoned during the crisis. Kher urged the wider world to come together and offer whatever help was possible.

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The actor's reaction comes as rescue and relief efforts continue following the devastating Nepal flash floods, with families still waiting for news of missing relatives and communities facing the aftermath of extensive destruction.

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