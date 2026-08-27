Kehlani Cancels 2 Shows After Hospitalisation: ‘Unable To Swallow And In So Much Pain’

Kehlani canceled two concerts in Camden and DC after being hospitalised.
She was not cleared to sing for the next two shows due to severe throat pain.
The Grammy winner is currently on the North American leg of her world tour.
American singer, songwriter and dancer Kehlani Ashley Parrish, popularly known as Kehlani has called off her two upcoming concerts due to a health issue.
Kehlani, 31, shared the update on Wednesday (August 26) in an Instagram post. She also shared pics from the hospital.
Why Kehlani cancelled her concerts
“After two off days feeling completely normal, I’ve been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” the singer wrote. “I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry.”
“Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution,” she added. “Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I’m supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn’t guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia.”
Have a look at the post here.
The two-time Grammy winner is currently on the North American leg of her world tour. She will continue her concert at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday (August 29).
When Kehlani spoke about mental and physical health
In a Billboard cover story, the R&B musician opened up about maintaining balance with her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
“I take medicine,” Kehlani told the publication. “I have to go to the gym; it’s not an option. I have to do yoga, take walks. I have to spend time in nature: sit in the park or go wiggle my toes in somebody’s grass. I have to build a relationship with God. I have to pray.”
She also spoke about her “routine” amid her busy lifestyle.
“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m.,” she said. “You’ve missed a whole day of sunshine. There’s no meal. You go back to the studio at 8 p.m. You grind or die. I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”