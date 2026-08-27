‘Thoughts & Prayers With Everyone’: Yuvraj, Raina & Indian Cricket Fraternity Stand With Nepal After Devastating Floods

Catastrophic flash floods have devastated northern Nepal, destroying infrastructure and leaving hundreds missing
Rescue operations and emergency air-drops continue amidst severe monsoon conditions and damaged terrain
The cricket fraternity, led by figures like Yuvraj Singh, has rallied in solidarity to support the victims
A catastrophe of immense proportions has struck Nepal on August 26 following sudden and violent flash floods triggered by extreme weather and massive mud-rock collapses along its northern border regions. The disaster, which swept downstream with terrifying speed, has washed away homes, vital road networks, bridges, and critical hydropower infrastructure.
Rescue teams and military helicopters have been deployed in a race against time to comb through treacherous, debris-choked terrain, search for survivors, and air-drop emergency supplies to communities entirely cut off by the deluge.
Cricket Fraternity Rallies in Solidarity
Amidst the unfolding tragedy, voices from across the sporting world have united in grief and solidarity with the victims, emphasizing regional brotherhood and humanitarian support.
The broader cricket community has stepped forward to amplify distress messages, urge vigilance, and extend heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
Prominent figures including legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, have expressed deep sorrow over the widespread destruction. Known for his vocal support during humanitarian crises, Yuvraj conveyed an emotional message emphasizing that those impacted are not alone in their darkest hour, echoing the sentiments of athletes and sports fans globally who are rallying behind rescue and relief efforts to help the region rebuild.
IPL teams have similarly used their platforms to caution residents near vulnerable river basins while calling for immediate, sustained international aid to help heal the scarred Himalayan valleys.
Crisis Deepends In Nepal
The human toll has been severe, with death tolls steadily climbing and hundreds of locals and foreign nationals—including tourists from dozens of countries—reported missing. Swollen rivers like the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli continue to pose grave dangers to downstream settlements, putting regional disaster response systems on maximum alert.
As the Himalayan nation grapples with one of its worst natural calamities in recent memory, relief operations remain heavily constrained by damaged geography and relentless monsoon conditions.