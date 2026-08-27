‘Thoughts & Prayers With Everyone’: Yuvraj, Raina & Indian Cricket Fraternity Stand With Nepal After Devastating Floods

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Yuvraj Singh has emerged as one of the very first voices from the cricketing fraternity to stand firmly with the victims of the devastating Nepal floods. Through heartfelt public appeals, the legendary all-rounder quickly extended his support

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Nepal Flash Floods
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 165 Dead, 750 Missing Including more than 300 Indians — Why Is Nepal So Vulnerable To Flash Floods? | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Summary of this article

  • Catastrophic flash floods have devastated northern Nepal, destroying infrastructure and leaving hundreds missing

  • Rescue operations and emergency air-drops continue amidst severe monsoon conditions and damaged terrain

  • The cricket fraternity, led by figures like Yuvraj Singh, has rallied in solidarity to support the victims

A catastrophe of immense proportions has struck Nepal on August 26 following sudden and violent flash floods triggered by extreme weather and massive mud-rock collapses along its northern border regions. The disaster, which swept downstream with terrifying speed, has washed away homes, vital road networks, bridges, and critical hydropower infrastructure.

Rescue teams and military helicopters have been deployed in a race against time to comb through treacherous, debris-choked terrain, search for survivors, and air-drop emergency supplies to communities entirely cut off by the deluge.

Cricket Fraternity Rallies in Solidarity

Amidst the unfolding tragedy, voices from across the sporting world have united in grief and solidarity with the victims, emphasizing regional brotherhood and humanitarian support.

The broader cricket community has stepped forward to amplify distress messages, urge vigilance, and extend heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Prominent figures including legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, have expressed deep sorrow over the widespread destruction. Known for his vocal support during humanitarian crises, Yuvraj conveyed an emotional message emphasizing that those impacted are not alone in their darkest hour, echoing the sentiments of athletes and sports fans globally who are rallying behind rescue and relief efforts to help the region rebuild.

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Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 165 Dead, 750 Missing Including more than 300 Indians — Why Is Nepal So Vulnerable To Flash Floods? - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Nepal. - Photo: Handout via PTI
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
A flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. - X

IPL teams have similarly used their platforms to caution residents near vulnerable river basins while calling for immediate, sustained international aid to help heal the scarred Himalayan valleys.

Crisis Deepends In Nepal

The human toll has been severe, with death tolls steadily climbing and hundreds of locals and foreign nationals—including tourists from dozens of countries—reported missing. Swollen rivers like the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli continue to pose grave dangers to downstream settlements, putting regional disaster response systems on maximum alert.

As the Himalayan nation grapples with one of its worst natural calamities in recent memory, relief operations remain heavily constrained by damaged geography and relentless monsoon conditions.

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