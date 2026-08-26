Nepal Floods LIVE: India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief Supplies, Medicines Amid Flood Fury

On India sending relief material to Nepal in wake of the flash floods and PM Modi speaking to Nepal PM Balen Shah, Jagdish Kharel, spokesperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, says, "Thank you very much for the concern and kindness from the Indian side. On behalf of Nepal as well as on behalf of the ruling party RSP, we would like to express sincere thanks to the people of India, Government of India and PM Modi for sharing the kind words regarding the flood. Actually, the government is now preparing whether we need international support or not. The Foreign Ministry of Nepal, as well as the Prime Minister Office and our party office - we are doing very preliminary assessment: how, why, and in what number we need international support or not. That will be decided very soon. Support from India and neighboring country is very significant and essential for Nepal because it has proven before also at the time of earthquake 2015. So, for your kindness and for your support and for your willingness, we would like to express our sincere thanks."