Nepal Floods LIVE: India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief Supplies, Medicines Amid Flood Fury

Nepal Floods LIVE: Odisha Govt Sets Up Control Room In Delhi
The Odisha government on Wednesday set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress amid the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said.
The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807 for people seeking assistance, a government statement said.
Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the task.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Modi Speaks To Nepal’s PM Balen Shah Over Deadly Floods
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah on Wednesday and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives caused by a flash flood in Nepal.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Andhra Pilgrims Stranded In Tibet After Flash Floods Block Routes To Mount Kailash
Several pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are among those stranded in and around Darchen in China's Tibet Autonomous Region after flash floods damaged roads and blocked routes in the region, said a pilgrim from Adoni in Kurnool district on Wednesday.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Four Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In Nepal Floods, Safe
Four tourists from two cities in Maharashtra are stuck in Nepal amid flash floods, but are safe, officials said on Wednesday.
An official told PTI that state disaster management authorities have established communication with the four, including two each from Mumbai and Pune.
He said authorities are preparing a list of people from Maharashtra who could have been stranded in Nepal due to the floods.
Nepal Floods LIVE: 47 Americans Among Over 300 Tourists Missing
Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on Wednesday, leaving at least 98 people dead and hundreds unaccounted for, including 47 US nationals, officials said.
More than 300 tourists are reportedly missing after the floods swept through several parts of the country. The missing include 47 Americans, according to the New York Post. Search-and-rescue teams remain engaged in operations as authorities work to determine the full extent of the damage.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Risk Management Official Flags Need For Early Warnings
On Nepal flash floods, Chairperson of community based disaster risk management society Surya Prakash, says, “You know, rivers do not recognise political boundaries, whether between Nepal and India, Pakistan and India, or China and India. There have been a number of transboundary disasters occurring across national borders, such as the recent floods. Therefore, collaboration among neighbouring countries is essential. In fact, we have the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which includes seven targets. One of these targets focuses on access to early warning information and supporting developing nations in improving their outreach, preparedness, and local and national strategies.”
Nepal Floods LIVE: Govt Keeping Close Watch On Situation; Amit Shah Speaks To CMs Of UP, Bihar
The Central government is keeping a close watch on the situation arising out of the flash floods in Nepal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the risk of flooding in downstream areas in the two states, the Union Home Ministry said Wednesday.
According to the advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), a sudden rise in water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected flash flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border, has been reported.
The CWC has said the water level on Nepal side reservoirs is reducing and the situation is under control.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Telangana Government Sets Up Helpline
The Telangana government on Wednesday set up a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to provide necessary assistance to citizens of the state whose relatives may be stranded or affected in Nepal due to devastating floods in the Himalayan nation.
The helpline has been set up following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an official release said.
The government is closely monitoring the situation, and Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and other concerned authorities, as may be required, for facilitating necessary assistance to Telangana residents, it said.
The family members who are unable to establish contact with their loved ones, pilgrims or tourists from
Nepal Floods LIVE: Whereabouts Of 37 People From TN Yet To Be Confirmed
Amid the devastating floods in Nepal, the whereabouts of 37 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas are yet to be confirmed, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said that senior government officials have been put on the job to "rescue swiftly, those who are missing".
Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said that of the 57 tourists from the district, officials could account for 20 of them, according to PTI.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Indian Embassy In China Shares Helpline Number
"In view of the recent flash-flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points...," Indian Embassy In China wrote on X.
Nepal Floods LIVE: How The World Is Responding To Nepal Floods?
Over 90 people were killed and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.
Nepal Floods LIVE: 'No Meeting Regading Nepal Floods Till Now', Says Tejashwi Yadav
On the flood situation in Bihar, State Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav says, "We have raised our concerns regarding the floods in Nepal... We urge the government to complete all preparations... Looking at the devastation that has occurred in Nepal, the scenes we have seen, we need to stay alert. The BJP government has been in Bihar for 21 years and in the center for 12 years, yet no meeting has been held regarding the Nepal floods till now... Why is the government not serious about floods?..."
Nepal Floods LIVE: ‘We Haven’t Heard From Her’: Brother Of Trapped Indian Woman Seeks Help
Panneer Selvam, brother of retired government school teacher Krishnaveni, who is trapped in Nepal floods, speaks to media.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Nepal PM Balen Shah Calls For Unity After Floods Kills Over 90 People
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday called for unity after devastating flash floods hit parts of the Himalayan nation, killing at least 95 people and leaving hundreds missing.
Nepal Floods LIVE: 3 People From Puducherry Stranded In Nepal
Family member Vishnu Ram urges government to ensure safe return of three people from Puducherry stranded in Nepal, according to PTI reports.
Nepal Floods LIVE: 'Support From India And Neighboring Country Is Very Significant', Says Jagdish Kharel
On India sending relief material to Nepal in wake of the flash floods and PM Modi speaking to Nepal PM Balen Shah, Jagdish Kharel, spokesperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, says, "Thank you very much for the concern and kindness from the Indian side. On behalf of Nepal as well as on behalf of the ruling party RSP, we would like to express sincere thanks to the people of India, Government of India and PM Modi for sharing the kind words regarding the flood. Actually, the government is now preparing whether we need international support or not. The Foreign Ministry of Nepal, as well as the Prime Minister Office and our party office - we are doing very preliminary assessment: how, why, and in what number we need international support or not. That will be decided very soon. Support from India and neighboring country is very significant and essential for Nepal because it has proven before also at the time of earthquake 2015. So, for your kindness and for your support and for your willingness, we would like to express our sincere thanks."
Nepal Floods LIVE: 'People Living In Villages Along Both...', Says Jal Shakti Minister
Nepal flash floods: Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil says, "... To prevent any major damage, people living in villages along both banks of the river have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations. Work is underway, but the sudden arrival of a large volume of water has certainly created a problem."
Nepal Floods LIVE: India Dispatches 10 Tonnes Of HADR Assistance, Medicines To Nepal
"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," wrote Jaishankar in a post on X (formerly Twitter)
Nepal Floods LIVE: How Is India Supporting The Flood-Hit Nation?
The Ministry of External Affairs said India is in touch with Nepalese authorities to assist Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Why Is Bihar On High Alert | Explained
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed officials to remain on high alert after flash floods in Nepal triggered concerns over a possible rise in the water level of the Gandak River system in the state.
Nepal Floods LIVE: What Triggered The Sudden Bhotekoshi River Surge? Here’s What Reports Say
A sudden flash flood in Nepal's Bhotekoshi region may have been triggered by a rock or ice avalanche that blocked the Lhende River, while a nearby earthquake and possible glacial events are also being investigated.