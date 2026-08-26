'We Stand With Nepal': India Sends 10-Tonne Relief Aid To Nepal After Deadly Floods

India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid and essential medicines to Nepal after deadly floods killed at least 95 people.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India stands with Nepal and its people during the crisis.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said NDRF teams and local administrations have been placed on high alert in border areas.
India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) supplies, including essential medicines, to Nepal after devastating floods killed at least 95 people and left hundreds missing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
“Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people,” he added.
The relief material, transported through an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, includes emergency supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines to support rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.
Amit Shah Places Border Areas On Alert
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Nepal and said the Indian government was supporting relief efforts.
“The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. In this hour of crisis, the Government of India stands with Nepal,” Shah said.
He added that he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding the possible impact of the disaster in border areas.
“The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt,” Shah said.
Nepal PM Calls For Unity After Flood Tragedy
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday urged citizens to remain united after flash floods struck parts of the Himalayan nation, particularly in the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border.
In his first public statement after the disaster, Shah said the government would take responsibility for rescue operations, medical support, food supplies and shelter arrangements for affected people.
“Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together,” Shah said in a Facebook post.
He said the immediate priority was to save injured people, trace those missing and provide security to affected communities.
“These times are very sensitive. Our first priority should be to save the lives of the injured, search for the missing, and provide security to the affected people,” Shah said.
The Prime Minister said 100 hospital beds had been reserved at Bir Hospital and the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu for free treatment of injured victims. He added that other major hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley were also prepared to provide medical care.
“The government has deployed medical teams in the affected areas to rescue the injured and provide first aid... Nepal Scouts, World Health Organization and other bodies have sent doctors, rescue workers, and health supplies to the flood-hit areas,” Shah said.
India Issues Advisory For Stranded Nationals
The Indian Embassy in China has issued an advisory for Indian nationals stranded near the flood-affected areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The embassy said affected citizens could seek assistance from Chinese officials on the ground, the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
It added that the embassy in Beijing was in contact with local authorities to assist affected Indians and advised citizens to follow official advisories issued by local authorities.