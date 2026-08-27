Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol New Season Promises A Fresh Take On Real Crime Cases

Ajay Devgn hosts the latest season of Crime Patrol, exploring modern crimes.
Crime Patrol returns with fresh stories inspired by real cases.
The new season premieres in August after Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Ajay Devgn is stepping into the world of real-life crime stories with the new season of Crime Patrol, titled Crime Ka Current Season. The actor will take viewers through cases shaped by changing social habits, online behaviour and the pressures of modern life. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Ajay Devgn brings a new Crime Patrol season
Crime Ka Current Season will explore stories inspired by real crime cases, examining the circumstances that can influence people and their actions. Ajay’s role will extend beyond simply presenting each case; he will directly address viewers and encourage them to stay alert without letting fear take over.
The promo focuses on how social media and the constant search for instant validation have become part of everyday life. Ajay's narration points towards a world where emotions can change as quickly as a social media feed, sometimes leading people to lose control.
The new season marks another change for the long-running Crime Patrol franchise, which has featured several hosts and formats since its launch in 2003.
From Anup Soni to Ajay Devgn
Crime Patrol first premiered on May 9, 2003, as a weekly crime-reality series created by Subramanian S Iyer. After its original run ended in 2006, the franchise returned in 2010 with Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. Soni later became the sole host and remained closely associated with the show until 2018.
The franchise subsequently introduced editions including Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark and Crime Patrol Dial 100. Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana have also hosted different versions over the years.
Crime Patrol: Crime Ka Current Season premiere date
Crime Patrol: Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026. New episodes will air from Monday to Thursday immediately after Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Meanwhile, Ajay is also preparing for his return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third installment is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026, with Tabu and Shriya Saran reprising their roles.