Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol New Season Promises A Fresh Take On Real Crime Cases

From Anup Soni to Ajay Devgn

Crime Patrol first premiered on May 9, 2003, as a weekly crime-reality series created by Subramanian S Iyer. After its original run ended in 2006, the franchise returned in 2010 with Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. Soni later became the sole host and remained closely associated with the show until 2018.