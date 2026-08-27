Shweta Tiwari Thanks Raj Thackeray After MNS Team Acts On Online Abuse Complaint

G
General Sundarajan Padmanabhan
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Shweta Tiwari said an MNS advocate traced the person responsible and shared his handwritten apology with her.

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Shweta Tiwari Online Abuse
Shweta Tiwari Thanks Raj Thackeray Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shweta Tiwari clarified that the accused man was not an MNS worker.

  • MNS advocate Snehal Adarkar contacted Shweta within three days.

  • Shweta urged platforms to address growing online abuse against women.

Shweta Tiwari has clarified that the man who allegedly abused her online was not a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker. The actor thanked Raj Thackeray and his team after an MNS advocate contacted her, traced the person responsible and shared his handwritten apology with her.

Shweta Tiwari says MNS team took swift action

The clarification comes days after Shweta had spoken out about receiving abusive messages on Instagram from accounts she believed were linked to Marathi users and supporters of Raj Thackeray. She had shared screenshots of the accounts and questioned whether such behaviour was acceptable from people who claimed to support the MNS leader.

Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari 's stories Photo: Instagram
Shweta Tiwari 's stories Photo: Instagram

According to Shweta, an advocate from Thackeray’s team contacted her after she raised the issue. Within three days, she was reportedly given the phone number of the person involved along with a handwritten apology. The actor expressed gratitude to advocate Snehal Adarkar and the MNS team for investigating the matter without requiring her to follow up.

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Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari 's stories Photo: Instagram
Shweta Tiwari 's stories Photo: Instagram

The effort was said to have made Shweta feel that her complaint had been taken seriously. She also appreciated being assured that insults directed at women were not taken lightly and that she could contact the team if she faced a similar problem again.

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Shweta Tiwari raises bigger concern about online abuse

While thanking Raj Thackeray, Shweta made it clear that she did not consider the incident an isolated problem. The larger concern, she said, was the growing sense of impunity among people who use social media to target women.

The actor questioned what could be done about the thousands or potentially millions of people who hide behind screens and believe they cannot face consequences for their behaviour. Online abuse against women was described by her as a problem that technology companies and social media platforms need to address more seriously.

In a screenshot shared on her Instagram Stories, the MNS advocate also clarified that the person who had abused Shweta was not a member of the party.

Shweta concluded by thanking Raj Thackeray for taking the matter seriously.

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She was most recently seen on The Traitors Season 2, where she was eliminated in the seventh episode after being identified as an innocent.

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