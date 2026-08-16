Yash Explains ₹4,000 Crore Ramayana Budget, Reveals ‘Hollywood Math’ Behind It

Yash clarifies that ₹4,000 crore covers both Ramayana films and promotion.
Ramayana budget follows a global strategy inspired by Hollywood’s financial model.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has become one of the most ambitious Indian film projects ever mounted, with its reported ₹4,000 crore budget drawing considerable attention. However, Yash has now clarified that the figure does not refer to the production cost of the first part alone. The actor, who plays Ravana and is also a co-producer, explained that the amount covers the two-part film as well as its global release and promotional campaign.
Yash explains the Ramayana budget
During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked by host Rajat Sharma about the scale of Ramayana and its reported ₹4,000 crore budget. Yash clarified that the figure had been misunderstood and said the amount covered both films, including release and promotion.
The actor explained that the approach followed what he called Hollywood’s financial model, where substantial amounts are spent on marketing and worldwide distribution because the films are designed for a global audience. “₹4,000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion,” Yash said, adding that the revenue would also be global.
Yash further argued that the investment was necessary if Indian cinema wanted to compete internationally. He described cinema as “soft power” and said Ramayana and his upcoming film Toxic were attempts to position Indian films as global projects.
Yash on Ramayana and its global ambitions
Yash plays Ravana in Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Ravie Dubey.
Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali. Before that, Yash will appear in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The gangster drama is set to release on August 26.