Yash Explains ₹4,000 Crore Ramayana Budget, Reveals ‘Hollywood Math’ Behind It

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has become one of the most ambitious Indian film projects ever mounted, with its reported ₹4,000 crore budget drawing considerable attention. However, Yash has now clarified that the figure does not refer to the production cost of the first part alone. The actor, who plays Ravana and is also a co-producer, explained that the amount covers the two-part film as well as its global release and promotional campaign.