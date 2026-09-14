Ramayana Drops First Motion Poster, Featuring Ram-Sita's Delicate Riverside Moment

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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A track sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh has also released, spawning further anticipation for the Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali release.

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Summary of this article

  • Ramayana Part 1 has dropped its first motion poster.

  • It features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi sharing a still riverside moment.

  • The film is out in Diwali 2026.

Ramayana: Part 1 has unveiled its first motion poster, offering a serene yet evocative glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram and Sai Pallavi’s Sita sharing a quiet, sublime moment by the river.

The motion poster, shared on YouTube, Instagram and X, is set in a forest with a clear river flowing through it. Ram and Sita are seen seated together on rock by the water, dressed in yellow ochre robes. Ram tucks a flower in Sita’s hair as she breaks into a smile. The makers shared it while celebrating the “timeless bond of Siya Ram."

The title Ramayana appears in ornate golden lettering, along with the tagline, ‘Our Truth. Our History.’ The poster also confirms the worldwide theatrical release of Ramayana: Part 1 during Diwali 2026. The first song from the film, Jai Jai Ram, composed by AR Rahman and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas, has also been dropped. Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh have sung it.

“Every auspicious beginning begins with an invocation. This Ganesh Chaturthi, Ramayana’s musical journey begins with the unveiling of our Siya Ram poster at 7.30 AM IST. Followed soon after by our first musical offering, Jai Jai Ram. Composed by: AR Rahman, Lyrics by: Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Singers: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh," stated a note.

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Ramayana Cast, Crew Details

The film’s cast includes Yash, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Dubey plays Lakshmana.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 expected in Diwali 2027. The saga is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. Osca-winning DNEG and Prime Focus are also among the teams working on its visual effects. The first part's trailer has already generated ample conversation, discourse and excitement.

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