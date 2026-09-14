Israeli Culture Minister Swears To Revoke NAZA Directors' Israeli Citizenship

NAZA Premiered At Venice Film Festival 2026

He added, “We believe that the denial of a crime is what helps it persist, and that’s why it’s especially important for us that Israelis watch this film — it’s our country that is doing these crimes — that Europeans watch it, and especially here in Italy because your government and the German government are blocking pressure on Israel that can end this, that Americans watch it because that country is funding much of the killing.”