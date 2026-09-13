‘Not Easy To Stand Here’: NAZA Director Yuval Abraham On Winning Special Jury Prize At Venice Film Festival

Abraham further said, "And so much is being done to not look at reality. The reality is that since this festival started, just over these 10 days, Israel killed at least six Palestinian children in Gaza: a three-year-old girl at a school that was bombed, a seven-year-old with her father in a car, two sisters at home sleeping. The Israeli intelligence officers we spoke with talked to us about how this mass killing is systemic, not by accident but by design, actions and murder that are based on total dehumanisation of the Palestinians.”