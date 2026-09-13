‘Not Easy To Stand Here’: NAZA Director Yuval Abraham On Winning Special Jury Prize At Venice Film Festival

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

NAZA won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, with directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor using their acceptance speech to address the film's allegations about Israel's war in Gaza and the response to their documentary.

image Prefer on Google
NAZA
NAZA Wins Special Jury Prize Photo: REUTERS

NAZA, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, has won the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Produced by The Guardian, the documentary examines alleged systems used by the Israeli military in Gaza and features testimony from 24 Israeli military officers.

NAZA wins Special Jury Prize at Venice

A late addition to the Venice lineup, NAZA received a reported 25-minute standing ovation after its premiere. Shot clandestinely at night from rooftops in Tel Aviv over three years, the film uses interviews with Israeli military sources whose identities have been concealed.

The Guardian and James Wilson produced the film, with Jonathan Glazer serving as executive producer. Abraham and Szor are also two of the four directors of No Other Land, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Yuval Abraham addresses Gaza in winning speech

Accepting the prize alongside Szor, Abraham said, “It's honestly not very easy to stand here." He added, “I'm thinking of all the people — the Israeli politicians, the journalists back home — who are now attacking this film, denying it, without even seeing it.”

Abraham further said, "And so much is being done to not look at reality. The reality is that since this festival started, just over these 10 days, Israel killed at least six Palestinian children in Gaza: a three-year-old girl at a school that was bombed, a seven-year-old with her father in a car, two sisters at home sleeping. The Israeli intelligence officers we spoke with talked to us about how this mass killing is systemic, not by accident but by design, actions and murder that are based on total dehumanisation of the Palestinians.”

Related Content
Venice Film Festival 2026 Winners - REUTERS/ Instagram
Producer Jonathan Glazer, from left, Rachel Szor, Yuval Abraham and producer James Wilson pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Naza' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. - (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Rani Mukerji Receives Raj Kapoor Award - ANI
NAZA - X
From left: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Basel Adra - Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Image
No Other Land Co-Director Yuval Abraham Says US Academy 'Declined To Publicly Support' Hamdan Ballal Following Attack And Detainment

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

He also said, "I want to be very clear: This truth has been documented and is known from the very first day, thanks to Palestinian journalists, [and] more than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza by the Israelis; their voices were silenced and denied.”

IDF rejects NAZA allegations

The Israel Defence Forces has rejected the allegations made in NAZA, saying the anonymous testimonies cannot be verified. On claims that AI systems are used to identify targets, the IDF said humans make strike decisions and that it makes efforts to minimise civilian harm.

Venice Film Festival 2026 Winners - REUTERS/ Instagram
Venice Film Festival 2026 Winners List: Woman Unknown Wins Golden Lion, John Malkovich Takes Best Actor

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film’s global theatrical release date has not yet been announced. Its Special Jury Prize marks another major recognition for Abraham and Szor, following the international success of No Other Land.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories