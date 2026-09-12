Minka Kelly Addresses Netflix's Shelving Of Ransom Canyon After Two Seasons

Ransom Canyon was shelved by Netflix after two seasons.
Actress Minka Kelly responded to the news.
The show suffered a viewership drop in its second outing.
After Ransom Canyon got canceled by Netflix after two seasons, Minka Kelly is opening up. Kelly, who featured opposite Josh Duhamel in the Texas romantic drama, shared a video of her and Duhamel’s characters Quinn and Staten’s romantic journey, which witnessed dramatic ebbs and peaks over the course of two seasons.
“Appreciating this little trip down memory lane as we say farewell,” the Friday Night Lights alum captioned a compilation clip of Quinn and Staten from the show. “All good things must come to an end. And so it is. Thank you all for giving us two beautiful seasons! I love you forever, my Ransom Canyon family!!"
Ransom Canyon's Cancellation
Netflix decided to scrap the show after Season 2 saw a 43 percent drop in viewership compared to Season 1’s first week following release.
“This is what @netflix does. They give you eight episodes you can binge in a day, then make you wait for Season 2 a year later… then they cancel. So over it. This show was better than many out there, and the genre was fun and different. There’s room for the Dutton Ranch and Ransom Canyon, too,” one fan commented on Deadline’s exclusive Instagram announcement. “I’m so tired of streaming services canceling shows after one or two seasons and not leaving enough time for them to breathe. I actually really liked this show ,” another fan lamented. “Ahhh no! I loved Ransom Canyon! It was different than anything on, and @minkakelly was great in it. Disappointed that it’s being canceled after only 2 seasons,” someone else chimed in.
Showrunner April Blair had earlier shared her thoughts about what could’ve happened if the drama had a chance to progress with season 3.
“[There will] definitely [be] new faces,” Blair shared with Us Weekly in July 2026. “I definitely want to learn more about Lucas (Garrett Wareing) and Kit (Casey W. Johnson)’s parents. I feel like we’ve never really talked about that.”
Executive producers included stars Duhamel and Kelly as well as Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner and Joe Fazzio.