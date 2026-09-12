Minka Kelly Addresses Netflix's Shelving Of Ransom Canyon After Two Seasons

“This is what @netflix does. They give you eight episodes you can binge in a day, then make you wait for Season 2 a year later… then they cancel. So over it. This show was better than many out there, and the genre was fun and different. There’s room for the Dutton Ranch and Ransom Canyon, too,” one fan commented on Deadline’s exclusive Instagram announcement. “I’m so tired of streaming services canceling shows after one or two seasons and not leaving enough time for them to breathe. I actually really liked this show ,” another fan lamented. “Ahhh no! I loved Ransom Canyon! It was different than anything on, and @minkakelly was great in it. Disappointed that it’s being canceled after only 2 seasons,” someone else chimed in.