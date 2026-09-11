Netflix Cancels Ransom Canyon After 2 Seasons

Netflix has decided not to renew the romantic drama series Ransom Canyon for a third season.
The series, created by April Blair, starred Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland alongside Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady.
The cancellation arrived months after the eight-episode second season premiered on the platform on July 23.
Netflix has cancelled Ransom Canyon after two seasons, bringing the Texas romantic drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly to a close. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the streamer will not renew the series for a third season.
The cancellation also affects local workers in New Mexico, where the show employed hundreds of residents during production.
Why did Netflix cancel Ransom Canyon?
When filming for season two began in 2025, New Mexico Film said the series hired more than 700 locals. That total included 380 crew members, 40 principal actors and 300 background actors.
The project highlighted regional strengths. "The return of Ransom Canyon for its second season is a powerful statement about our state’s production capabilities," New Mexico Film Office director Steve Graham said at the time.
He added, "Netflix’s continued partnership proves that our combination of a skilled workforce, diverse locations, and a strong partnership makes New Mexico an ideal home for long-term series production. We’re proud to have them back."
Netflix has not yet given any statement on the cancellation.
About Ranson Canyon
The cancellation follows season two's July 23 debut. Netflix released the eight-episode chapter just months before ending the drama.
April Blair developed the series. Set in a rural Texas community, the plot revolved around three ranching families battling to protect their property, heritage and loved ones.
The show’s official logline said: "A heartfelt drama set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country, Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbours know everyone’s business. Season two picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait."
The ensemble extended well beyond its two leads. Alongside Duhamel and Kelly, the cast included Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Casey W. Johnson, Philip Winchester and Justin Johnson Cortez.