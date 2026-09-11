Haiwaan X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Thriller Wins Praise For First Half

Audiences praise Haiwaan for its first half and background score..
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan receive strong performance reactions.
Some viewers found the second half predictable despite a solid opening.
Haiwaan X Reviews are emerging on social media after the film’s early screenings. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the crime thriller has received mixed reactions, with viewers praising its first half, performances and background score.
Haiwaan X Reviews Praise First Half And Performances
One viewer praised Priyadarshan's direction, saying the filmmaker had delivered a different take on the genre. Akshay Kumar’s subplot and its elevation moments were also highlighted as elements that make the film more mass-oriented.
Another viewer called the film a “dark, gritty and intense crime thriller" and gave it four stars. Saif Ali Khan's performance also received appreciation, with one reaction describing his work as a strong return to the big screen after a long gap.
The first-half build-up has emerged as another positive. A viewer called it solid and praised both leads, while noting that the screenplay felt slightly slow. The background score was described as effective, particularly in building tension around the interval.
Haiwaan reactions point to mixed second-half response
Not every reaction has been favourable. One viewer rated the film two stars, calling it average and praising the first half while finding the second half weaker. The story was described as predictable, although Saif's performance and the background score were still appreciated.
Another reaction suggested that the film takes time to build momentum. However, the performances and interval build-up appear to have kept several viewers engaged.
Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, is a remake of his Malayalam thriller Oppam. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. It was released in theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026.