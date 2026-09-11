Hanuman Ansh Inches Closer To ₹200-Crore Milestone As Box Office Momentum Continues

Hanuman Ansh accumulated a total gross collection of ₹192.75 crore across Indian theatres within 35 days of release.
The India nett total stands at ₹163.13 crore.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the narrative is inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh is having a golden run at the box office. It is now inching closer to the ₹200 crore (gross) mark. The spiritual drama has held up for more than a month and continues to draw audiences. Its latest numbers point to a steady theatrical run.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 35
Business remained strong on Day 35. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Hanuman Ansh raked in ₹10 crore from 7,664 screenings, lifting domestic nett earnings to ₹163.13 crore. Total gross revenue across the country touched ₹192.75 crore.
Week-by-Week run
Opening numbers were modest. The movie made ₹10 lakh on its first day before rising to ₹20 lakh on the second day and ₹30 lakh on the third day. Its first week closed at ₹1.08 crore. Week 2 added ₹40 lakh. Week 3 brought in ₹10.40 crore to the India nett total, while Week 4 added another ₹61 crore. Week five sustained strong box-office momentum. The production netted ₹10 crore on Day 29, followed by ₹16.50 crore on Day 30 and ₹22.75 crore on Day 31.
It maintained double-digit figures through the remaining days, earning ₹10 crore on Day 32, ₹10.75 crore on Day 33 and ₹10.25 crore on Day 34.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the spiritual drama draws inspiration from the life events and philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba, widely called Maharaj Ji.
Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba. Vihaan Shedge also portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage.
Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey are also part of the cast.
The growing demand for Hanuman Ansh has prompted Tollywood filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas to dub and release it in Telugu, Namrata Singh, the producer of Hanuman Ansh, revealed.