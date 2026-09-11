Hanuman Ansh Inches Closer To ₹200-Crore Milestone As Box Office Momentum Continues

Week-by-Week run

Opening numbers were modest. The movie made ₹10 lakh on its first day before rising to ₹20 lakh on the second day and ₹30 lakh on the third day. Its first week closed at ₹1.08 crore. Week 2 added ₹40 lakh. Week 3 brought in ₹10.40 crore to the India nett total, while Week 4 added another ₹61 crore. Week five sustained strong box-office momentum. The production netted ₹10 crore on Day 29, followed by ₹16.50 crore on Day 30 and ₹22.75 crore on Day 31.