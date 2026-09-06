Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Joins ₹100 Crore Club

Hanuman Ansh crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India on its 31st day, taking domestic earnings to ₹100.20 crore.
Made on a budget of under ₹2 crore with Shobhinaw Satyaa portraying Neem Karoli Baba, the movie achieved the milestone without any established stars.
The film opened on August 7 across just 25 screens with ₹10 lakh before surge in footfalls expanded its presence to over 6,000 screens by week five.
Hanuman Ansh has crossed ₹100 crore in India after a slow-burn theatrical run that stretched beyond 30 days. On its fifth Sunday, day 31, Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama earned Rs 82 lakh so far, taking its domestic total to ₹100.20 crore.
The milestone stands out for two reasons. The film was made on a budget of less than ₹2 crore and has no known star cast. In an industry where big Hindi films often target ₹100 crore in their opening weekend, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic got there by building gradually.
Weekend box office
The latest push came in the fifth weekend. Hanuman Ansh added ₹16.50 crore from 6055 screens after growing 65% over its fifth Friday.
On day 29, the film earned ₹10 crore from 5055 screens. That was a slight drop from day 28, when it collected ₹11 crore despite the Janmasthami holiday, according to Sacnilk. By the end of day 30, its total had climbed to ₹99.38 crore.
Several major tentpoles lagged behind. The film beat the day 29 collection of Dhurandhar (₹8.75 crore) and Chhaava (₹6.50 crore). It also moved past the Hindi dub of Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹3.75 crore) and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (₹3.25 crore).
Historic box office run
Its opening day brought in only ₹10 lakh. The first week ended at ₹1.08 crore and the second week dropped further to ₹40 lakh. By then, the film looked headed for a short theatrical run.
After more than 15 days in theatres, the devotional drama cleared ₹1 crore in a single day for the first time. It pulled in ₹10.40 crore over that seven-day stretch, holding firm against Independence Day releases like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.
In week 4, the film collected ₹61 crore,
The film will be release globally by Hombale Films on September 11. Chaturvedi also confirmed that a sequel remains on the cards.