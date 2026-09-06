'Mirzapur And Hanuman Ansh Are Not Freak Hits': Anubhav Sinha Says Bollywood Needs To ‘Watch Carefully’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Sinha asserted that Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh are not freak hits but signal deeper audience patterns.

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Abubhav Sinha
Abubhav Sinha on Mirzapur The Movie, Hanuman Ansh box office success
Summary of this article

  • Mirzapur The Movie recorded a strong Friday opening and registered further growth on Saturday.

  • Small-budget release Hanuman Ansh has beaten Toxic A FairyTale for GrownUps over the past week.

  • Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha congratulated team Mirzapur and analysed both theatrical successes.

Mirzapur The Movie registered strong weekend numbers. The film opened to solid earnings on Friday and recorded further gains on Saturday. It has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India and inching closer to ₹80 crore mark worldwide. Meanwhile, low-budget devotional film Hanuman Ansh dominated ticket counters throughout the past week, overtaking major release Toxic A FairyTale for GrownUps. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha drew attention to the box office success of both films in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He has worked across two very different box office stories — one from a high-profile title and the other from a much smaller release that has outpaced a bigger film.

Mirzapur: The Movie saw 24.3% growth from Day 1 collection - YouTube
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anubhav Sinha's X post

"Congratulations Team Mirzapur!!! Well done. The Box Office is telling us all a story if we watch carefully. Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh are not freak hits. It is easy to draw simplistic conclusions and dangerous too," Sinha wrote on X.

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Hanuman Ansh box office

Hanuman Ansh has crossed ₹100 crore in India. On its fifth Sunday, day 31, Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama earned Rs 82 lakh so far, taking its domestic total to ₹100.20 crore.

The film was made on a budget of less than ₹2 crore and has no known star cast.

Hanuman Ansh added ₹16.50 crore from 6055 screens after growing 65% over its fifth Friday.

On day 29, the film earned ₹10 crore from 5055 screens, according to Sacnilk. By the end of day 30, its total had climbed to ₹99.38 crore.

Hanuman Ansh enters ₹100 crore club - X
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Joins ₹100 Crore Club

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mirzapur The Movie box office

Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller has collected ₹57.75 crore net in India in two days. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹79.55 crore.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Sonal Chauhan and Mohit Maalik, among others.

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