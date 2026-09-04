Mirzapur The Movie Roars At Box Office, ₹9.35 Crore By 3 PM, Heads Towards ₹20 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie's box office collection day 1 reaches ₹9.35 crore by 3 PM.
The film's box office gets strong support from Hindi-speaking mass centres.
Evening shows could push Mirzapur The Movie opening day well beyond ₹20 crore.
Mirzapur: The Movie has got off to a roaring start at the box office, with the gangster saga collecting ₹9.35 crore net in India by 3 PM, according to Sacnilk. With several more shows left for the day, the film is expected to add significantly to its current tally.
The early numbers suggest strong audience interest in the theatrical spin-off of the popular series. The film recorded around 26% occupancy during morning shows, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi emerging as some of its stronger markets. With evening and night shows still left, the collection is expected to rise considerably before the day's final figures are reported.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection live
The film had initially been projected to open around the ₹18-20 crore mark by trade observers. However, stronger advance bookings and the early response have led to upward revisions to expectations.
At ₹9.35 crore by 3 PM, Mirzapur: The Movie is already showing considerable momentum. The crucial evening and night shows will determine whether the film can cross the ₹20 crore mark and how close it gets to the opening-day collections of recent hits such as Saiyaara and Awarapan 2.
The Telugu-dubbed version has contributed less than ₹10 lakh so far, leaving the Hindi version responsible for the overwhelming majority of the film's earnings.
All about Mirzapur The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu return alongside several familiar faces from the series, while Jitendra Kumar joins the film as Bablu Pandit.
The film is currently playing in theatres, with its final Day 1 box office collection still awaited. The ₹9.35 crore figure is therefore a live update and should not be treated as the film's completed opening-day total.