Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien, US Open 2026: French Veteran Bids Adieu To Grand Slam Tennis After Defeat

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 September 2026 3:37 pm

Gaël Monfils' illustrious Grand Slam career came to an emotional close at the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 second-round defeat to 14th seed Learner Tien. Playing half his age, the 20-year-old American displayed exceptional composure, neutralizing the French veteran's trademark athleticism and never dropping his serve. Though Monfils fought valiantly and treated the crowd to his signature flair in the third set, Tien's steady baseline game proved too strong. The loss marked the final major match of Monfils' legendary two-decade career, drawing a poignant standing ovation and a heartfelt tribute from the New York fans.