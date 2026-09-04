Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien, US Open 2026: French Veteran Bids Adieu To Grand Slam Tennis After Defeat

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Gaël Monfils' illustrious Grand Slam career came to an emotional close at the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 second-round defeat to 14th seed Learner Tien. Playing half his age, the 20-year-old American displayed exceptional composure, neutralizing the French veteran's trademark athleticism and never dropping his serve. Though Monfils fought valiantly and treated the crowd to his signature flair in the third set, Tien's steady baseline game proved too strong. The loss marked the final major match of Monfils' legendary two-decade career, drawing a poignant standing ovation and a heartfelt tribute from the New York fans.

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Gael Monfils US Open 2026
Gael Monfils, of France, holds up a gift presented to him after his match against Learner Tien, of the United States, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien US Open 2026
Gael Monfils, left, of France, embraces Learner Tien, of the United States, after their match in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Learner Tien US Open 2026
Learner Tien, of the United States, hits a return to Gael Monfils, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien
Gael Monfils, of France, reacts during his match against Learner Tien, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open 2026 Monfils Tien
Learner Tien, of the United States, hits a return to Gael Monfils, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien photos pictures gallery
Gael Monfils, of France, hits a return to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open mens singles second round 2026
Gael Monfils, of France, hits a return to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Learner Tien rising star US Open
Learner Tien, of the United States, hits a return to Gael Monfils, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Gael Monfils highlights US Open
Gael Monfils, of France, eyes the ball as he hits a return to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Gael Monfils vs Learner Tien us open 2026
Gael Monfils, of France, hits a return to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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