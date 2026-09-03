Who Is Manish Brahmbhatt? Cockroach Janata Party (Democratic) Founder Alleges CJP Was ‘Sold Out’

The affidavit also listed four pending criminal cases, involving charges under IPC Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity or ill-will between groups), 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 502 (sale of printed or engraved defamatory matter). These were pending cases and do not amount to convictions.