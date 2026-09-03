BJP Goons Vandalised Our Office': Mamata Banerjee Alleges, Warns of Protest In Delhi

Mamata Banerjee accused BJP-backed men of vandalising TMC’s Kolkata office.
She alleged police complicity and claimed documents and equipment were taken.
Abhishek Banerjee shared purported CCTV footage of the alleged Camac Street attack.
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that BJP-backed "goons" vandalised the party’s Camac Street office in Kolkata and taking documents and electronic equipment from the premises.
The former West Bengal chief minister also alleged police complicity in the incident. “BJP goons looted our documents and equipment and vandalised our office by taking Kolkata Police in confidence,” she said during a Facebook Live session.
“We condemn the vandalism at our party office early in the morning in Kolkata. If this is the law and order situation in Kolkata, just imagine what is prevailing in rural areas,” Banerjee added.
She claimed that four TMC workers were confined and assaulted inside the party’s IT office while computers, records and files were taken.
“Four of our people were trapped inside, confined and tortured, and the entire office was vandalised right under the nose of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station,” she alleged.
Banerjee also accused BJP workers of involvement in incidents at Jadavpur University. “What happened at Jadavpur University was the hooliganism of the BJP. We condemn this,” she said.
Warning of protests in the national capital, Banerjee said, “If these atrocities on the TMC don’t stop, we will stage dharnas outside BJP leaders’ homes in New Delhi.”
Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that armed, BJP-backed men had attacked the Camac Street office. He shared purported CCTV footage showing masked and helmeted individuals leaving with television sets, a printer and other equipment.
Police later arrested six people in connection with the incident, an officer told news agency PTI.
The TMC also sought urgent meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Governor R N Ravi, alleging “utter lawlessness” and misuse of the police by the BJP government.
“For four months, this has gone from bad to worse. TMC workers are being targeted by the police across the state, party offices are being vandalised, police are following no rules, police are acting as openly as BJP cadres,” TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien alleged, according to PTI.
The BJP and Kolkata Police had not immediately responded to Banerjee’s allegations.