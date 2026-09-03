Duleep Trophy Final: Three India Stars Asked To Play In Chennai As Bigger Plan Emerges

Selectors have asked Rahul, Siraj, and Padikkal to feature for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone in Chennai from September 6.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir will take the final call regarding the participation of T20I squad members Tilak, Kishan, and Sooryavanshi
KL Rahul and Siraj have no competitive cricket scheduled until the upcoming ODI series against West Indies commencing on September 27
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is scheduled to travel to Chennai to watch the Duleep Trophy final while his contract extension remains under review
KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been asked to turn out for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone, which starts in Chennai on September 6, PTI reported. The three India players do not have any competitive cricket lined up over the next few weeks.
The availability of South Zone captain Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan is still not clear. All three are part of India’s T20I squad and can play the final only if head coach Gautam Gambhir clears it.
The selection call matters because the Duleep Trophy final overlaps with India’s T20I team plans. It also comes as Ajit Agarkar is set to watch the final in Chennai, while the BCCI is making a separate move to send three fast bowlers to Japan as net bowlers for the Asian Games training stint.
Selectors Want Availability
The selectors want any India player who is available to play the Duleep Trophy final.
“Rahul, Padikkal and Siraj do not have any competitive cricket right now. The national selectors want any India player who is available should play the Duleep Trophy final. The trio played last on August 27. The next they will play is September 27 against West Indies in the ODIs. Now Padikkal is not a part of ODIs so he might play India A series. But Duleep final if there is a chance, they should play,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
That puts Rahul and Siraj in a straightforward bracket. Both last played on August 27, and their next scheduled outing is the ODI series against West Indies from September 27.
Padikkal’s case has one extra layer. He is not part of the ODI squad and may feature in the India A series, but the board still wants him available for the Duleep Trophy final if possible.
Gambhir's T20I Call
In the case of Sooryavanshi, Kishan and Tilak, their participation will depend on Gambhir. The final overlaps with India’s T20I reporting window and that leaves the decision with the head coach.
“The Indian team will assemble in Delhi on either September 9 or 10. If head coach wants all three to report as per T20I team's itinerary, then the trio can't play. But if head coach wants them to play the final and report to Delhi on September 10 late evening, they can also do that,” the source told PTI.
That means two options remain open for now. The three can either join the T20I squad as scheduled in Delhi or finish the Duleep Trophy final and report on the evening of September 10.
Agarkar In Chennai
The chairman of selectors is set to travel to Chennai to watch the Duleep Trophy final. His visit comes even as uncertainty remains over whether his contract will be extended.
Agarkar was excused from the recent BCCI review meeting because of family commitments. His current contract runs till October 4, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia may discuss the matter of an extension with him.
Japan Visa Plan
The BCCI is planning to send Mayank Yadav, Kartik Tyagi and Mohsin Khan to the Asian Games in Japan as net bowlers. The request came from India head coach VVS Laxman.
The practice is not new. The BCCI has regularly taken net bowlers with touring sides and the three quicks are seen as proven T20 performers.
“They are not part of official Indian contingent and will only be there till the Indian men play their first game on September 26, provided the BCCI can arrange for their Japanese visa on time before the team departs from Delhi on September 20,” the source added.
The visa timeline is now the key issue. India leave Delhi on September 20 and the arrangement will work only if the paperwork is completed before departure.