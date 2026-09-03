Duleep Trophy Final: Three India Stars Asked To Play In Chennai As Bigger Plan Emerges

“Rahul, Padikkal and Siraj do not have any competitive cricket right now. The national selectors want any India player who is available should play the Duleep Trophy final. The trio played last on August 27. The next they will play is September 27 against West Indies in the ODIs. Now Padikkal is not a part of ODIs so he might play India A series. But Duleep final if there is a chance, they should play,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.