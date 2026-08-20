BCCI Shifts Duleep Trophy Final From Bengaluru To Chennai To Accommodate Spectators

The BCCI has shifted the Duleep Trophy final from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
The summit clash of the premier domestic tournament is scheduled to be played from September 6 to September 10
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated the decision was made to overcome crowd attendance restrictions at the Bengaluru facility
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has relocated the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The summit clash of the premier domestic tournament is scheduled to take place from September 6 to September 10, 2026, PTI reported.
The board executed the shift to accommodate more fans at the venue.
"The decision has been made to allow spectators to attend the marquee domestic fixture, which will be played from 6th to 10th September, and watch the final live at the stadium," the BCCI informed PTI in a statement on Wednesday.
Spectator Access Drives Move
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that crowd attendance restrictions at the Bengaluru facility necessitated the venue change.
"The Duleep Trophy is an important first-class tournament in our calendar and carries a rich legacy. The quality of cricket is always high, and we want fans to have the opportunity to watch the final live at the stadium," Saikia told PTI.
The board opted for a stadium capable of hosting a large audience.
"There are certain restrictions regarding crowd attendance at the CoE, and we felt it was appropriate to move the final to a venue where fans can attend and be part of the occasion," Saikia added to PTI.
Zonal Format And Schedule
Preliminary fixtures will commence as planned at the CoE in Bengaluru on August 23. The opening matches feature East Zone against Northeast Zone and North Zone taking on West Zone.
The 2026-27 tournament marks a return to its traditional zonal format. Six regional outfits are competing for the title.
The participating teams are Central Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North Zone and North East Zone.
Fans will also experience expanded broadcast access.
"We have also increased coverage of the tournament and all matches of the Duleep Trophy will be streamed live, and there will also be TV coverage of one quarter-final, one semi-final and the final," Saikia said to PTI.