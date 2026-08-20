Manipur Closes Schools And Colleges For Three Days Amid Escalating Protests Over NRC Update Demand

The Manipur government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for three days from August 20, 2026, amid widespread protests demanding an NRC update.

Students carry placards during a peaceful rally organized by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. Protesters demanded the implementation and update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the government conducts nationwide census operations. | Photo: PTI