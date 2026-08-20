Manipur Closes Schools And Colleges For Three Days Amid Escalating Protests Over NRC Update Demand

The Manipur Education Department ordered all schools, colleges, and universities to remain closed from August 20 to August 22, 2026, due to the prevailing law-and-order situation.
Protesters led by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation are demanding an update of the National Register of Citizens before the Census is conducted.
Demonstrators blocked roads across Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts, and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.
Manipur shut all its educational institutions. The state government suspended classes for a three-day period starting August 20, 2026, citing the "prevailing law-and-order situation", News18 reported. This decision follows escalating protests across multiple valley districts, where demonstrators want a National Register of Citizens (NRC) update before the census begins.
The state suspended classes from August 20 to August 22. This Education Department directive covers government, aided and unaided colleges and universities. It also applies to schools under the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur and CBSE, the department stated.
Protests Grip Valley Districts
The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) is observing a 48-hour general strike over its demands. The group also announced a boycott of government offices starting Thursday. On Wednesday at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East, demonstrators burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.
Protesters demand that the Census should not be conducted until internally displaced persons return to their native places. Road blockades were reported across Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, while dozens of demonstrators marched nearly 2 km in Singjamei, Imphal West.
A census training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers was also cancelled in Thoubal, officials stated.
CM Reviews Security
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh discussed the state's security situation with senior CRPF officials at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. CRPF Manipur and Nagaland Sector Inspector General Rajendra Narayan Dash and other senior officers met Singh and briefed him on the prevailing law-and-order situation.
Singh said the CRPF is working with the state government, Manipur Police and other security agencies to address security challenges, counter insurgency and restore peace and public order.