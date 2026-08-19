Manipur NRC Row: 48-hour Strike Ends, JFD To Boycott Govt Offices From Thursday

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Protesters burnt effigies, held rallies and blocked roads across Manipur’s valley districts during the 48-hour strike, demanding NRC updation before the Census and opposing the ongoing enumeration exercise

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Protest for NRC updation in Imphal
People protest during a 48-hour general strike demanding an NRC update before the official Census, in Imphal, Manipur. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Protesters burnt effigies, held rallies and blocked roads across Manipur’s valley districts during the 48-hour strike.

  • JFD demanded that the NRC be updated before the Census and opposed the ongoing enumeration exercise.

  • The group has announced a boycott of state and Central government offices from Thursday, with essential services exempted.

Protesters burnt effigies of politicians and took out rallies in several parts of Manipur's valley districts as a 48-hour general strike demanding updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ended on Wednesday.

The strike was called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) to press for updation of the NRC before the Census exercise is conducted in the state.

The agitation comes amid growing opposition in the Imphal Valley to preparations for Census 2027. The house-listing phase was scheduled to begin with self-enumeration from August 17, while the main house-listing exercise is scheduled from September 1 to September 30.

Markets shut down during the first day of the two-day strike called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation (JFD), demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur and the return of internally displaced people (IDPs) to their original homes before census, in Imphal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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Protests Across Valley Districts

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam. Protesters raised slogans including "No NRC, No Census" and demanded that the Census not be conducted until internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native places.

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Markets shut down during the first day of the two-day strike called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation (JFD), demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur and the return of internally displaced people (IDPs) to their original homes before census, in Imphal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Students carry placards during a peaceful rally organized by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), in Imphal, Manipur. Protesters demanded the implementation and update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the government conducts nationwide census operations. - | Photo: PTI
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Dozens of demonstrators also took out a rally at Singjamei in Imphal West and marched for nearly two kilometres while pressing their demands.

Road blockades continued at several locations in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, with bandh supporters stopping private vehicles and security forces from proceeding and asking them to return.

A Census training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers was also cancelled in Thoubal district, officials said.

Students carry placards during a peaceful rally organized by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), in Imphal, Manipur. Protesters demanded the implementation and update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the government conducts nationwide census operations. - | Photo: PTI
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Teachers Raise Concerns

The Council of Teachers' Associations (COTA), Manipur, meanwhile, said it was "highly aggrieved" by the circumstances under which Census enumeration training was being conducted.

"Teachers assigned as enumerators and supervisors for the Census are facing embarrassment, humiliation and different forms of obstacles while attending training sessions complying with the government orders," it said.

COTA appealed to the state government and civil society organisations agitating for NRC updation before the Census enumeration to find an amicable solution at the earliest.

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Next Phase Of Agitation

The JFD has announced that it will boycott state and Central government offices from Thursday as the next phase of its agitation.

"Essential services including water, power and medical will, however, be exempted from the boycott," JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba told reporters.

The latest agitation follows the JFD Student Wing's call for the two-day general strike from midnight on August 17. The group had urged people to support the strike and press the authorities to complete the NRC process before the Census.

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Civil Society Groups Back NRC Demand

As earlier reported by Outlook India ,the demand has also received support from several civil society organisations, including the United Meitei Naga Committee Manipur, Federation of Naga Civil Society, Chandel Naga People's Organisation, United Meitei Pangal Committee and Native People's Committee Manipur.

Student groups, market bodies and civil society organisations have opposed the Census exercise and threatened to boycott it, arguing that the NRC should be updated first.

The protests come against the backdrop of Manipur's prolonged displacement, with thousands of people still living away from their homes following the ethnic violence that began in May 2023. The demand for completing the NRC before the Census has consequently become a key issue among groups opposing the exercise.

(with agency inputs)

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