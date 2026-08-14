Caste To Covid Vaccines: What Census 2027 Will Ask Every Household

The Union Government on Friday notified 40 questions for the Population Enumeration phase of Census 2027. This historic move marks the first time since independence that caste, excluding Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will be officially enumerated. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued these directives under the Census Act, 1948, as The Hindu reported.



The exercise begins on August 17, 2026 in Ladakh and snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. This rollout starts much before the rest of the country, where the exercise will take place in February 2027. The notification authorises census officers to collect information through the household schedule from every person residing in their assigned areas.