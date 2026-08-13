Mystery Illness Kills Eight Children, Hundreds Sick In Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Villages

Eight children have died amid a prolonged illness outbreak in Balaghat.
Hundreds across Baiga-dominated villages have reported multiple infections and related symptoms.
Health authorities are awaiting laboratory reports to identify the outbreak’s exact cause.
An unidentified illness in tribal villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district has left at least eight children dead since June 26 and hundreds of residents unwell, prompting health authorities to launch extensive screening even as the exact cause remains undetermined.
The outbreak has been reported primarily from Baiga-dominated settlements, where children have presented with a mix of symptoms linked to different infections and nutritional deficiencies. Officials say there is, so far, no evidence pointing to a single disease behind all the cases, NDTV reported
Balaghat Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Paresh Uplap said the symptoms among those affected have varied considerably.
“The children who died and those who have been hospitalised have shown symptoms of multiple infections, including those similar to malarial fever and scabies skin infection, besides signs of nutritional deficiencies,” Uplap said.
To narrow down the cause, authorities have sent blood and water samples to specialised facilities outside the district.
“Blood and water samples have subsequently been sent to multiple advanced testing facilities across the country, including an ICMR institution in Kolkata and the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The reports are awaited,” he said.
Villages Under Watch As Cases Rise
The illnesses have been reported for nearly 40 days in villages such as Machhurda, Adori, Bondari, Korka and Kundekasa.
Kundekasa is among the areas that have seen a significant concentration of cases, leading officials to convert a government school into a temporary health centre.
Health department surveys have detected a wide range of conditions, including malaria, typhoid, measles, scabies, fungal and other skin infections, dehydration, fever, cold and cough.
The administration has deployed 20 survey teams, 10 medical officers and four ambulances to screen residents door-to-door and move serious cases to hospitals.
Nearly 100 Children Admitted
98 patients between three and 17 years of age have been admitted to Balaghat District Hospital since the outbreak began, according to Uplap.
“Till now, 98 patients aged between three years and 17 years have been admitted to the Balaghat District Hospital, out of which 51 have already been discharged after successful treatment. The remaining 47 patients are under round-the-clock monitoring and treatment by doctors,” he told NDTV.
Officials say medical surveillance is continuing across the affected region and children showing serious symptoms are being shifted for treatment.
Delays In Reaching Hospitals Emerge As Concern
Health authorities are also examining whether delays in seeking treatment may have worsened outcomes in some cases.
Officials say families in some remote Baiga settlements initially rely on traditional healers, religious practices or local faith-based remedies before approaching formal medical facilities.
However, residents and activists say focusing only on such practices risks overlooking the larger difficulties faced by communities in the region.
Many villages are located far from hospitals, transport options are limited and families may need to travel considerable distances before reaching specialised care. Malnutrition is also a concern in several tribal pockets and can leave children more susceptible to infections.
Chain Singh Markam, whose relative died on July 31, said the nearest hospital was around 20 km from their village. According to the family, the child was initially taken to the district hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Gondia, Maharashtra.
The family has alleged that delays in receiving appropriate treatment contributed to the child’s death.