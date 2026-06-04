Contaminated Water Supply Leaves 50 Ill in Ahmedabad

Fifty residents of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming contaminated drinking water.
Eleven patients were hospitalised for medical treatment following the outbreak and are reported to be in stable condition as of 4 June.
The contamination was caused by a breakdown in the water and drainage pipelines on 30 May, which allowed sewage to enter the drinking supply.
Fifty residents in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad fell ill with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting after contaminated water from a drainage system entered a drinking water pipeline.
Of those affected by the contaminated supply, 11 people were hospitalised for further medical treatment.
As of June 4, 2026, the 11 hospitalised patients are in stable condition and recovering. While official reports confirm these 11 hospitalisations, they do not provide a specific discharge count, saying instead that approximately 50 residents overall received outpatient consultations and are now stable.
Civic officials confirmed that all patients remain safe following medical interventions, while authorities have initiated repairs and deployed health teams across the affected area to monitor the situation.
Pipeline Breakdown and Repair
The contamination originated from a breakdown in the local water and drainage pipelines that occurred on May 30. Authorities said the infrastructure failure was immediately repaired after they identified the issue, PTI reported.
The breach affected nine residential societies within the district four days ago, prompting civic officials to respond to a sudden surge in waterborne illnesses. According to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), residents of Ghatlodia reported receiving dirty water at their homes and subsequently showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.
"People from nine residential societies in Ghatlodia complained of receiving contaminated water supply, following which several cases of diarrhoea and vomiting were reported four days ago," Solanki told PTI.
Disputed Illness Count Claims
Local residents have said that "hundreds of people" had fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water received at their homes, presenting a stark contrast to the official health figures.
Addressing the disparity, civic commissioner and IAS officer Banchhanidhi Pani told PTI that the AMC medical team had conducted outpatient department (OPD) consultations for exactly 50 individuals.
To manage the outbreak and monitor public health, the AMC deployed four medical vans alongside 40 health teams in the affected area, Solanki told the news agency.