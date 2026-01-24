Indore Deploys Teams, Sets Up Hospitals After Water Contamination

Stomach infection cases reported in Mhow weeks after deadly water outbreak.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cleanliness drive post water contamination
An Indore Municipal Corporation worker during a cleanliness drive after several people were affected due to consumption of contaminated water at Bhagirathpura area, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The administration detects 12 suspected stomach infection cases in Mhow’s Patti Bazaar.

  • It deploys 12 survey teams and sets up two temporary hospitals for treatment.

  • Officials collect water and blood samples, urge residents to drink boiled water.

Twelve survey teams and two temporary healthcare facilities have been set up by the administration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to treat citizens who have been sick as a result of water poisoning in Mhow, officials said on Saturday.

At least 12 probable cases of stomach infections were found in Mhow's Patti Bazaar neighbourhood on Friday, according to the government. However, according to locals, some 24 individuals have become unwell after allegedly drinking tainted water in the area.

Since the deaths of seven individuals connected to water poisoning in the Bhagirathpura neighbourhood of Indore city last month, the administration has been acting proactively.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya meet an affected person undergoing treatment after consumption of contaminated water, at a hospital in Indore. - | Photo: @DrMohanYadav51/X via PTI
Mohan Yadav Attacks Congress Over Bhopal Gas Tragedy During Rahul Gandhi’s Indore Visit

BY Outlook News Desk

According to a statement from the government, 12 teams were sent to Patti Bazaar on Friday at Collector Shivam Verma's request, and they surveyed over 80 families.

It said that two makeshift hospitals have been established in the impacted area, which is home to about 2,500 people.

Treatment is being administered to at least 12 suspected individuals. Two people have healed and are being released from the hospital, while eight patients are receiving therapy.

Blood and water samples are being gathered for testing in the Patti Bazaar area, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani.

According to the release, the administration has also enlisted two additional child specialists and local paediatricians in the impacted area.

A man drinks water from a tanker amid a contaminated water crisis at Bhagirathpura, in Indore. - | Photo: PTI
Residents are being informed about safety measures, like drinking boiled water and avoiding eating from outside, using public announcement systems. Additionally, it stated that ORS, glucose, zinc, and chlorine pills had been distributed by the government in the affected area.

Last month, several people fell ill, and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in the Bhagirathpura area.

While residents of the locality have claimed that the outbreak has claimed 25 lives so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 mentioned seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old boy. 

Published At:
