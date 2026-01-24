Indore Deploys Teams, Sets Up Hospitals After Water Contamination

The administration detects 12 suspected stomach infection cases in Mhow’s Patti Bazaar.
It deploys 12 survey teams and sets up two temporary hospitals for treatment.
Officials collect water and blood samples, urge residents to drink boiled water.
Twelve survey teams and two temporary healthcare facilities have been set up by the administration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to treat citizens who have been sick as a result of water poisoning in Mhow, officials said on Saturday.
At least 12 probable cases of stomach infections were found in Mhow's Patti Bazaar neighbourhood on Friday, according to the government. However, according to locals, some 24 individuals have become unwell after allegedly drinking tainted water in the area.
Since the deaths of seven individuals connected to water poisoning in the Bhagirathpura neighbourhood of Indore city last month, the administration has been acting proactively.
According to a statement from the government, 12 teams were sent to Patti Bazaar on Friday at Collector Shivam Verma's request, and they surveyed over 80 families.
It said that two makeshift hospitals have been established in the impacted area, which is home to about 2,500 people.
Treatment is being administered to at least 12 suspected individuals. Two people have healed and are being released from the hospital, while eight patients are receiving therapy.
Blood and water samples are being gathered for testing in the Patti Bazaar area, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani.
According to the release, the administration has also enlisted two additional child specialists and local paediatricians in the impacted area.
Residents are being informed about safety measures, like drinking boiled water and avoiding eating from outside, using public announcement systems. Additionally, it stated that ORS, glucose, zinc, and chlorine pills had been distributed by the government in the affected area.
Last month, several people fell ill, and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in the Bhagirathpura area.
While residents of the locality have claimed that the outbreak has claimed 25 lives so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 mentioned seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old boy.