‘Foreign Policy Does Not Mean Hugging Politicians’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi’s foreign policy, questioning emphasis on personal diplomacy.
He criticised India’s role during Iran conflict and raised China border concerns.
Gandhi also targeted RSS, calling its leaders disconnected from contemporary India.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to foreign policy, stating that it has been reduced to "hugging people", questioning the central government's ability to make decisions that serve the national interest.
Speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention at Constitution Club in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians.”
Recalling a childhood visit to the United States with his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he argued that engagements between world leaders were driven by national interests rather than personal friendship.
“You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country,” he said.
'Pakistan Became Mediator While Modi-Ji Looked On'
Strengthening his attack, Gandhi questioned India’s diplomatic positioning during the conflict involving Iran, believing that New Delhi should have used its relations with Iran, the United States and Russia to assume a larger role.
“War broke out in Iran. For India, had it recognized its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi, this presented the greatest opportunity in the world,” Gandhi said.
“We could have stepped up, become relevant, and leveraged these friendships. But what actually happened? Nothing of the sort. Instead, Pakistan stepped in and took our place; Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on,” he added.
Pakistan has played a role in diplomatic efforts surrounding the Iran conflict. Reuters reported in July that Islamabad had helped broker talks over the war, after Pakistan earlier offered to host negotiations between the US and Iran.
'China Blocked Us From Patrolling In Our Area'
Gandhi then turned to China, alleging that Indian forces were being prevented from patrolling in certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh.
“In our patrolling areas, specifically in Arunachal, China blocked us from patrolling. They essentially said, ‘Look, all that is fine, it is indeed your land, but you cannot patrol here,'" he claimed.
Gandhi also alleged that the central government is attempting to "suppress the information from public.
"Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi have been completely deflated. They are calling up all the media editors, telling them, 'Don't publish this in your newspapers; suppress the story.' They are causing direct harm to the country without a second thought," he said.
'We Can Drive Them Crazy’
Moving from foreign policy to domestic politics, Gandhi claimed that the growing expression of Opposition voices was putting pressure on Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Our job is very simple, and we can drive them crazy. I'm telling you, Narendra Modi does not sleep at night,” Gandhi said.
Taking a swipe at Shah, he added, “You saw Amit Shah, the so-called, what was he called? Chanakya, what else? Sardar Patel. Where has he disappeared?”
Gandhi claimed the Congress and the wider Opposition had become more assertive and would continue challenging the government.
“The Congress party and the entire opposition have now started expressing themselves. It is unstoppable now. It’s a case of ‘Thank you, Tata, goodbye.’ Mark my words, until the day Narendra Modi resigns and Amit Shah steps down, neither of them will be able to sleep,” he said.
He added that the Opposition would pursue its political battle “without hatred, without violence”, describing India as a country of “affection, love, brotherhood, and non-violence”.
Rahul Calls RSS ‘Bunch Of Jokers’
Gandhi also launched a sharp ideological attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, arguing that it did not understand contemporary India.
“I can understand if you are fighting the British Empire and suddenly you say, I'm feeling a bit scared. But you're fighting a bunch of jokers. How can you feel scared? You're literally fighting a bunch of jokers, clowns who have no idea about our philosophy, no idea about our history,” Gandhi said.
Referring specifically to the RSS, he said understanding India required engaging with the country as it exists today rather than looking only at its ancient past.
“To understand India, you can't understand India 3,000 years ago. You have to understand it today, right now,” he said.