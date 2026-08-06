Parliament Deadlock: Rijiju Meets Rahul Gandhi to Break Logjam; Amit Shah May Speak on FCRA Bill

In a bid to end the ongoing Parliament logjam, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday reached out to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking his cooperation for smooth proceedings during the remaining period of the Monsoon Session and also discussed the possible reintroduction of Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills but did not get any commitment from the Congress leader, sources said.
The sources, however, said it makes no sense as yet to consider any special session, as being talked about in some quarters, as there is one more week left for the session to end on August 13. There has been speculation that the government may convene a brief special session soon after the Independence Day weekend.
Rijiju did not bring up any proposal to extend the ongoing session or call a special one during his meeting with Gandhi, which lasted for about 50 minutes, but the minister sought the Congress leader's views on the Opposition's stand on the delimitation issue, the sources said.
Rijiju went to Gandhi's office in the Parliament complex for the meeting, during which Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and party general secretary KC Venugopal also joined the meeting later.
Gandhi conveyed to Rijiju that a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on violence against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue and a discussion on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were non-negotiables for the House to function, they said.
While there is no clarity yet on whether the Delimitation Bill will be brought in this session itself before it concludes on August 13, sources said Shah will speak in Parliament when the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 is introduced in the House for discussion and passage.
The Opposition has been questioning Shah's absence from the House proceedings.
This is the second time that Rijiju has met Gandhi in the past 10 days. The minister had also made a telephonic call to Gandhi on Tuesday night. Sources said that the minister also plans to meet other opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
It is learnt that the government is of the view that a fresh Delimitation Bill won't take much time to be readied if there is a sufficient number of parties agreeable to pass it with a two-thirds majority, as is required for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill. The government could not muster the numbers during its previous attempt to get the bill passed during the Budget Session.
Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not been able to complete its Question Hour. Five bills have been passed without discussion amid din.
The opposition parties initially protested over the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. They later pressed for a discussion on police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister and their statements.
On Wednesday too, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following opposition uproar in the Lower House. The House was later adjourned for the day.
As soon as the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take up the Question Hour.
"Sloganeering, whether inside or outside the House, is not good for democracy. By showing placards and sloganeering, you are lowering the dignity of the House," Birla told opposition members.
Birla said many members have approached him saying that important questions are listed but the House is not able to take up the Question Hour due to the disruption created by the opposition members.