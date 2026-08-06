Boleng Set To Host Asian Rafting Championships 2026 In October, Boosting Arunachal’s Adventure Sports Push

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PTI
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Boleng in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district will host the Asian Rafting Championships 2026 from October 5 to 9, with preparations underway to showcase the state’s adventure sports potential and boost global tourism

Boleng Set To Host Asian Rafting Championships 2026 In October
Rafting Representative Image | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Boleng, Arunachal Pradesh, will host the Asian Rafting Championships 2026 from October 5-9

  • CM Pema Khandu reviewed preparations and highlighted the state’s adventure tourism potential

  • Ojing Tasing and sports officials discussed logistics and support for the event

Boleng in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district is set to host the Asian Rafting Championships 2026 in October, in a major boost to the state's adventure sports and global tourism profile.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing -- the MLA of Boleng -- held separate high-level meetings with key sports administrators to review preparations for the upcoming tournament to be held between October 5 and 9.

In a post on X, Khandu said the event presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh's spectacular rivers, natural landscapes, adventure sports potential, and local hospitality on the international stage.

In a separate engagement, Tasing, along with sports officials and leaders of sporting bodies, called on Chief Minister Khandu to discuss the logistics and administrative support required for the championship.

Tasing emphasised the event will position the state as a premier destination for white-water sports in Asia.

"The championship presents a remarkable opportunity to position Arunachal Pradesh as a leading tourism and adventure sports destination, showcasing our world-class river systems and breathtaking natural landscapes to the international community," Tasing said.

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The five-day international event will see Asia's top paddlers compete on the Simang river, a tributary of the Siang River, flowing through the Siang Valley in Boleng.

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