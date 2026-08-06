College Principal Booked For Sexually Harassing 17-Year-Old Student In Palghar

A case has been registered against a college principal for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old student in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the teenager studies at a junior and degree college in the Nalasopara area and also works there part-time to self-fund her education.
In her complaint, the student alleged that the principal repeatedly summoned her to his office cabin, where he made offensive comments regarding her physical appearance. She further accused him of taking her photograph without permission and inappropriately touching her.
The student alleged that the principal pressured her to accompany him to a late-night birthday party and threatened to defame her in front of her family if she refused. The accused also allegedly proposed that she stay overnight with him at a hotel, an official said, citing the FIR.
After enduring harassment for more than six months, the students recently approached the authorities. A case was registered on Monday at the Achole police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.