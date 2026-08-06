Mohun Bagan Vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026: Manvir Singh’s Hat-Trick Powers Mariners To 8-0 Rout
Mohun Bagan Super Giant crushed South United FC 8-0 on August 4, 2026, in a Group A match of the Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Manvir Singh starred with a hat-trick, while substitute Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored a brace to complete a dominant victory. Rahul Bheke and Alberto Rodriguez also got on the scoresheet, with South United’s Noel S scoring an own goal. Sahal Abdul Samad contributed with three assists as the Mariners moved to the top of the group with six points from two matches.
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