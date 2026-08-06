Mohun Bagan Vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026: Manvir Singh’s Hat-Trick Powers Mariners To 8-0 Rout

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant crushed South United FC 8-0 on August 4, 2026, in a Group A match of the Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Manvir Singh starred with a hat-trick, while substitute Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored a brace to complete a dominant victory. Rahul Bheke and Alberto Rodriguez also got on the scoresheet, with South United’s Noel S scoring an own goal. Sahal Abdul Samad contributed with three assists as the Mariners moved to the top of the group with six points from two matches.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh scores a goal against South United FC during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC compete during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh attempts to score a goal against South United FC during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh scores a goal against South United FC during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh celebrates a goal against South United FC during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's team during a football match against South United FC amid the ongoing Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's team during a football match against South United FC amid the ongoing Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-Manvir Singh
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh attempts to score a goal against South United FC during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
8/9
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC compete during a Durand Cup 2026 football match, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
9/9
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 football-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's team during a football match against South United FC amid the ongoing Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

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