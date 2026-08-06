In Photos: Devendra Nath Mahto Continues Protest In Ranchi Over JPSC And JSSC Exam Irregularities

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Devendra Nath Mahto led protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, with students demanding transparency, accountability and fair recruitment. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, including large crowds, protest marches, banners and speeches, highlighting the growing youth movement over examination and recruitment concerns

Jharkhand government exam paper leak
A medical worker checks the blood pressure of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he lies with a copy of the Constitution of India on his chest during an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Mahto and fellow protesters are demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC JSSC student protest Ranchi
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato drinks water on the fourth day of his hunger strike against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Mahato agreed to take fluids following a phone interaction with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who urged him to consume water due to dropping blood sugar and blood pressure levels. | Photo: PTI
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Devendra Nath Mahato hunger strike
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato speaks on a phone call with activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike demanding a probe into JPSC and JSSC recruitment exam irregularities, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Devendra Nath Mahto Jharkhand
Protesting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto holds up a phone showing activist Sonam Wangchuk on a video call during his indefinite hunger strike, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium protest
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto during an indefinite hunger strike over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JSSC exam irregularities Jharkhand
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during his indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC exam protest Ranchi
Job aspirants and students gather during a march to protest against the state government over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Devendra Nath Mahto hunger strike
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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