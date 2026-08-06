In Photos: Devendra Nath Mahto Continues Protest In Ranchi Over JPSC And JSSC Exam Irregularities

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Devendra Nath Mahto led protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, with students demanding transparency, accountability and fair recruitment. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, including large crowds, protest marches, banners and speeches, highlighting the growing youth movement over examination and recruitment concerns
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