In Photos: Devendra Nath Mahto Continues Protest In Ranchi Over JPSC And JSSC Exam Irregularities

Devendra Nath Mahto led protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, with students demanding transparency, accountability and fair recruitment. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, including large crowds, protest marches, banners and speeches, highlighting the growing youth movement over examination and recruitment concerns

A medical worker checks the blood pressure of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he lies with a copy of the Constitution of India on his chest during an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Mahto and fellow protesters are demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. | Photo: PTI