In Photos: Opposition Parties Protest On The 7th Anniversary Of Article 370's Abrogation

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Protests were held to mark seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, with demonstrators expressing opposition to the Centre’s 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. This photo gallery captures protest scenes, placards, gatherings and security arrangements as political tensions remain part of the region’s post-2019 landscape.
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