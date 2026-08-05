In Photos: Opposition Parties Protest On The 7th Anniversary Of Article 370's Abrogation

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Protests were held to mark seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, with demonstrators expressing opposition to the Centre’s 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. This photo gallery captures protest scenes, placards, gatherings and security arrangements as political tensions remain part of the region’s post-2019 landscape.

Article 370 jammu and kashmir
Police stop Congress workers during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Revocation of Article 370 anniversary news
Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo along with JKNC chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and party leaders stage a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
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August 5 dark day J&K protests
Police stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference workers during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Police personnel stop Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPC) Working President Raman Bhalla and other party workers after they take out a protest rally on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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J&K special status restoration rally
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPC) Working President Raman Bhalla, party leader Yogesh Sawhney and other party leaders take out a protest rally on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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PDP protest Article 370 revocation
PDP leaders and workers raise slogans during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
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National Conference protest Srinagar
A member of JKNC holds a placard during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
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Jammu and Kashmir protest August 5
Police stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Article 370 abrogation 7th anniversary
JKNC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah, left, along with party General Secretary and MLA Ali Muhammad Sagar, front second right, and party leaders stage a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
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Police stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
Police stop Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers during a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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