In Photos: Kanwar Yatra 2026; Faith, Devotion And The Road

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Devotee Aarti, right, carries her mother-in-law, Usha, on a shoulder-borne seat as they return after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, in Meerut, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Aarti, accompanied by her family, is undertaking the pilgrimage while carrying her mother-in-law in a gesture of devotion and care. | Photo: PTI