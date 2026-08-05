In Photos: Kanwar Yatra 2026; Faith, Devotion And The Road

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The Kanwar Yatra 2026 brings thousands of Shiva devotees onto the roads across North India, as Kanwariyas travel to collect holy Ganga water and offer it at temples. This photo gallery captures the colour, devotion and scale of the annual pilgrimage, from decorated routes and camps to devotees undertaking the journey on foot.
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