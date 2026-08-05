In Photos: Kanwar Yatra 2026; Faith, Devotion And The Road

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The Kanwar Yatra 2026 brings thousands of Shiva devotees onto the roads across North India, as Kanwariyas travel to collect holy Ganga water and offer it at temples. This photo gallery captures the colour, devotion and scale of the annual pilgrimage, from decorated routes and camps to devotees undertaking the journey on foot.

Kanwar Yatra 2026 photo gallery
'Kanwariyas’ fill water from the Ganga river as part of ‘Kanwar Yatra’ during the month of ‘Shravan’, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kanwar Yatra photos
'Kanwariyas’ carry water from the Ganga river as part of ‘Kanwar Yatra’ during the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kanwariya pilgrimage pictures
'Kanwariyas’ carry water from the Ganga river amid rain as part of ‘Kanwar Yatra’ during the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Shravani Mela 2026 image gallery
A helicopter showers flower petals over Kanwariyas gathered at Har Ki Pauri during the annual Sawan Kanwar Yatra, in Haridwar, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Delhi-NCR Kanwariya camp pictures
'Kanwariyas' take out a 'Kanwar Yatra' procession carrying Ganga water to offer prayers to Lord Shiva during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bol Bam yatra high-res images
A ‘kanwariya’ carries holy water during the pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Dak Bam running pilgrims
'Kanwariyas' take out a 'Kanwar Yatra' procession with an idol of Lord Shiva during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Carrying decorated Kanwar poles
A Kanwar pilgrim carries his daughter in a decorated kanwar while walking during the Kanwar Yatra, conveying a message on respecting the girl child, in Meerut, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jalabhishek ritual photography
'Kawariyas' carry idols of Lord Shiva and Ganga water during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Haridwar Ganga ghat Yatra photos
Devotee Aarti, right, carries her mother-in-law, Usha, on a shoulder-borne seat as they return after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, in Meerut, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Aarti, accompanied by her family, is undertaking the pilgrimage while carrying her mother-in-law in a gesture of devotion and care. | Photo: PTI
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Ganga Jal collection pictures
'Kanwariyas' proceed to collect holy water of the Ganga river during the annual 'Kanwar Yatra', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Saffron-clad Shiva devotees
'Kawariyas' carry holy Ganga water during the first day of the holy month of Sawan, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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