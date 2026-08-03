Who Is Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy? Indian-Origin Cricketer Banned For Eight Years

Akhilesh Reddy banned for eight years over ICC anti-corruption breaches
Charges stem from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League investigation
He becomes the second USA international sanctioned this year
USA international Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after an independent ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of three breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code stemming from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League.
The suspension has been backdated to November 21, 2025, the date on which he was provisionally suspended, and will remain in force until November 2033, bringing a premature halt to what had only recently become an international career.
The ICC, which acted as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board for the Abu Dhabi T10, concluded that Reddy attempted to improperly influence aspects of matches, encouraged another participant to engage in corrupt conduct, and deliberately obstructed the investigation by deleting messages and data from his mobile device that could have been relevant to the inquiry.
The tribunal found him guilty under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.4 and 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, covering attempted match-fixing, facilitating corrupt conduct and obstructing an anti-corruption investigation.
Career Cut Short After Brief USA Stint
Reddy's punishment is particularly significant given how recently he broke into international cricket. The 25-year-old represented the United States in four T20 Internationals, all during April 2025, before featuring in the Abu Dhabi T10 later that year.
His rise, however, was short-lived as the corruption allegations emerged during the tournament, leading to his provisional suspension while disciplinary proceedings were underway. The Abu Dhabi T10 has previously witnessed several anti-corruption investigations, with the ICC maintaining close oversight of the competition on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board following earlier cases involving players and team officials.
Another Blow for USA Cricket
The verdict marks another embarrassing chapter for USA Cricket, with Reddy becoming the second USA international to face sanctions under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code this year. Earlier, experienced batter Aaron Jones was provisionally suspended over multiple alleged breaches linked to his participation in Barbados' Bim10 tournament during the 2023-24 season.
Reddy's eight-year ban also reinforces the ICC's hardline stance against corruption, particularly in franchise leagues, with the governing body continuing to stress that attempts to manipulate matches or interfere with investigations will attract severe penalties.
The latest ruling serves as another reminder of cricket's zero-tolerance approach towards corruption as authorities intensify efforts to safeguard the integrity of the game across domestic and franchise competitions worldwide.