Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Sparta Prague host Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie
Lyon are unbeaten in six previous meetings against Sparta Prague, winning five
The winners will move a step closer to securing a place in the Champions League league phase
Czech heavyweights Sparta Prague welcome French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais to the epet ARENA for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 third qualifying round matchup. Read the Sparta Prague vs Lyon football match preview.
Coming off a mixed start to their domestic season, the hosts are desperate to secure a first-leg advantage on home soil. While Sparta boast an impressive home record with nine victories in their last 11 matches across all competitions, their defensive vulnerabilities remain a key concern for manager Brian Priske after conceding four goals in their opening two league games.
Lyon arrive for the qualification phase aiming to return to the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Paulo Fonseca's squad secured a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 last term but endured an inconsistent pre-season, which included a 0-2 friendly defeat against Sparta's bitter city rivals, Slavia Prague.
The French outfit must also navigate an away record that saw them win just one of their last seven road fixtures last season. On the flip side, Sparta Prague are yet to defeat Lyon in their six previous meetings (one draw, five defeats).
Injury troubles complicate matters for the hosts as both Ondrej Penxa and Magnus Andersen remain on the sidelines, forcing new summer recruit Jonathan Braut Brunes to carry the attacking responsibility. Meanwhile, Lyon have transfer rumours clouding their squad, but the arrival of Lois Openda from Juventus on a loan move provides a significant attacking boost.
Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match being played?
The Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will be played on Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026, at Pragues Letna Hill. The game will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live online?
As of now, there is no official live telecast or streaming platform for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg between Sparta Prague and Lyon in India.
Where to watch the Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live on TV?
The Sparta Prague Vs Olympique Lyonnais, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.