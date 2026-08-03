Man City Vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2026: Mubama, Pavard's Goals Keep English And Italian Side Even In Pre-Season

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 August 2026 3:22 pm

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Inter Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, eventually losing 3-1 in the ensuing penalty shootout. Divin Mubama opened the scoring for City in the 14th minute, turning in a sharp low cross from Antoine Semenyo. Inter responded before the break when Benjamin Pavard reacted quickest inside the box to fire home an equalizer. Despite dominating large spells of the second half and creating multiple chances—including efforts from Savinho and a shot off the post by Ryan McAidoo—City couldn't find a winner. In the post-match shootout, Inter goalkeeper Ivan Provedel proved decisive, helping the Italian side secure the victory.