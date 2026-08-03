Man City Vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2026: Mubama, Pavard's Goals Keep English And Italian Side Even In Pre-Season

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Manchester City kicked off their pre-season campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Inter Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, eventually losing 3-1 in the ensuing penalty shootout. Divin Mubama opened the scoring for City in the 14th minute, turning in a sharp low cross from Antoine Semenyo. Inter responded before the break when Benjamin Pavard reacted quickest inside the box to fire home an equalizer. Despite dominating large spells of the second half and creating multiple chances—including efforts from Savinho and a shot off the post by Ryan McAidoo—City couldn't find a winner. In the post-match shootout, Inter goalkeeper Ivan Provedel proved decisive, helping the Italian side secure the victory.

Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Gianluigi Donnarumma,
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right and Inter Milan's goal keeper Josep Martinez react after a pre-season friendly match against Inter Milan for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Enzo Maresca
Manchester City's coach Enzo Maresca, right and Inter Milan's coach Cristian Chivu chat after a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right and Inter Milan's Andy Diouf competes for the ball during a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Manchester Citys Rayan Ait-Nouri
Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri, right and Inter Milan's Luis Henrique compete for the ball in a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, right tries to get the ball past Inter Milan's players during a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Benjamin Pavard
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, left keeps the ball away from Antoine Semenyo during a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, left competes with Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard for the ball during a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-
Fans of Manchester City cheer before a pre-season friendly match against Inter Milan during the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Man City Vs Inter Milan Club Friendly Hong Kong Football Festival-
Fans of Inter Milan cheer during a pre-season friendly match against Manchester City for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

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