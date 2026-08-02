Renowned Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's Body Recovered Days After Deadly Broad Peak Avalanche

A Record-Breaking Climber

Purja, a former British Army soldier who served in Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' Special Boat Service, gained international fame for climbing the world's 14 highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019, an achievement featured in the Netflix documentary "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible." His record was broken in 2023. He also participated in the first successful winter ascent of K2 alongside nine other Nepali climbers in 2021.