Ankush Panghal Stages Stunning Comeback From Behind In Final Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 August 2026 8:46 pm

Ankush Panghal produced a sensational comeback to secure a prestigious gold medal in the men's 80kg light heavyweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the high-stakes final on Saturday, Ankush Panghal faced England's formidable boxer Dimeji Shittu. Although the Indian pugilist endured a rocky start and fell behind after losing a unanimous 0-5 opening round, he displayed incredible mental toughness. Refusing to buckle under pressure, Ankush Panghal completely turned the tide in the second and third rounds through sharp backhand combinations, smart movement, and disciplined defense. Ultimately, the gritty 22-year-old from Haryana clinched victory via a 4-1 split decision, sealing a memorable gold and capping off an extraordinary campaign for India.