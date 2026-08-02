Ankush Panghal Stages Stunning Comeback From Behind In Final Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Ankush Panghal produced a sensational comeback to secure a prestigious gold medal in the men's 80kg light heavyweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the high-stakes final on Saturday, Ankush Panghal faced England's formidable boxer Dimeji Shittu. Although the Indian pugilist endured a rocky start and fell behind after losing a unanimous 0-5 opening round, he displayed incredible mental toughness. Refusing to buckle under pressure, Ankush Panghal completely turned the tide in the second and third rounds through sharp backhand combinations, smart movement, and disciplined defense. Ultimately, the gritty 22-year-old from Haryana clinched victory via a 4-1 split decision, sealing a memorable gold and capping off an extraordinary campaign for India.

Ankush Panghal CWG Boxing
India's Ankush Ankush celebrates after winning the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/10
Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
Gold medallist India's Ankush Panghal, left, silver medallist England's Dimeji Shittu, left, and bronze medallists Canada's Joshua Ofori, second right, and Australia's Paul Trainor during the presentation ceremony after the men's 80kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary Ankush Panghal
2/10
CWG Boxing Ankush Panghal
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg final boxing bout against England's Dimeji Shittu, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Panghal bagged gold in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
3/10
Ankush Panghal CWG
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/10
CWG Ankush Panghal
India's Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/10
Ankush Panghal Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Ankush Panghal, in red, competes against England's Dimeji Shittu in the men's 80kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Panghal bagged gold in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
6/10
Commonwealth Games 2026 Ankush Panghal
England's Dimeji Shittu, right, competes with India's Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
7/10
Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Ankush Panghal
England's Dimeji Shittu, left, competes with India's Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
8/10
Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Ankush Panghal
England's Dimeji Shittu, left, competes with India's Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
9/10
23rd Commonwealth Games Ankush Panghal
England's Dimeji Shittu, right, competes with India's Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
10/10
Ankush Panghal 23rd Commonwealth Games
England's Dimeji Shittu, left, competes with India's Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories