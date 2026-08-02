Sakshi Chaudhary Displays Elite Quality As He Dominates Her Way To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 August 2026 6:09 pm

Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a masterclass in the women's 51kg flyweight boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, outclassing England's local favourite Ruby White. Facing a determined opponent backed by a vocal home crowd, Sakshi Chaudhary relied on tactical discipline, utilizing her height and reach advantage while timing precise right-hand counter-punches. As White tried to aggressively force the pace in the later stages, Sakshi Chaudhary stayed remarkably composed, combining solid defense with cleaner scoring shots to sweep the judges' cards and seal a decisive 5-0 unanimous victory. This stunning triumph added the Commonwealth Games crown to her stellar career, capping a remarkable campaign for the gritty Indian boxer after overcoming grueling national trials earlier in the season.