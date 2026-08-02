Sakshi Chaudhary Displays Elite Quality As He Dominates Her Way To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a masterclass in the women's 51kg flyweight boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, outclassing England's local favourite Ruby White. Facing a determined opponent backed by a vocal home crowd, Sakshi Chaudhary relied on tactical discipline, utilizing her height and reach advantage while timing precise right-hand counter-punches. As White tried to aggressively force the pace in the later stages, Sakshi Chaudhary stayed remarkably composed, combining solid defense with cleaner scoring shots to sweep the judges' cards and seal a decisive 5-0 unanimous victory. This stunning triumph added the Commonwealth Games crown to her stellar career, capping a remarkable campaign for the gritty Indian boxer after overcoming grueling national trials earlier in the season.
RELATED STORIES
Should AI Judge Boxing? Dimeji Shittu’s Controversial CWG Final Loss To Ankush Panghal Reignites The Debate
IND Vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series With Knee Injury - Report
What Is FIFA And Who Governs It? Its Structure, Elections, Member Associations And The Global Football System Explained
More From the author
Jaismine Lamboria Shows Tactical Precision To Handle Tough Final Bout And Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Preeti Pawar Leads India's Boxing Success, Plays Sensational Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Jadumani Mandengbam's Winning Run Comes To An End In Final, India Pugilist Bags Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Watch
Photos
Sakshi Chaudhary Displays Elite Quality As He Dominates Her Way To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Jaismine Lamboria Shows Tactical Precision To Handle Tough Final Bout And Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Preeti Pawar Leads India's Boxing Success, Plays Sensational Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Jadumani Mandengbam's Winning Run Comes To An End In Final, India Pugilist Bags Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026