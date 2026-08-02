Sakshi Chaudhary Displays Elite Quality As He Dominates Her Way To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a masterclass in the women's 51kg flyweight boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, outclassing England's local favourite Ruby White. Facing a determined opponent backed by a vocal home crowd, Sakshi Chaudhary relied on tactical discipline, utilizing her height and reach advantage while timing precise right-hand counter-punches. As White tried to aggressively force the pace in the later stages, Sakshi Chaudhary stayed remarkably composed, combining solid defense with cleaner scoring shots to sweep the judges' cards and seal a decisive 5-0 unanimous victory. This stunning triumph added the Commonwealth Games crown to her stellar career, capping a remarkable campaign for the gritty Indian boxer after overcoming grueling national trials earlier in the season.

23rd Commonwealth Games Sakshi Chaudhary
India's Sakshi Chaudhary, celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG Sakshi Chaudhary
India's Sakshi Chaudhary, celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary CWG Boxing
India's Sakshi Chaudhary, celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing Sakshi Chaudhary
Gold medallist India's Sakshi Chaudhary, second left, silver medallist England's Ruby White, left, and bronze medallists Canada's Amber Jane Wall, second right, and Namibia's Mischa Monique Araes pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 51kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Boxing Sakshi Chaudhary
Gold medallist India's Sakshi Chaudhary salutes as the national anthem is played during the presentation ceremony after the women's 51kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sakshi Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Sakshi Chaudhary, right, greets England's Ruby White after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Sakshi Chaudhary
India's Sakshi Chaudhary celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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23rd Commonwealth Games Sakshi Chaudhary
India's Sakshi Chaudhary celebrates after winning the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
England's Ruby White, left, is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary 23rd Commonwealth Games
England's Ruby White, left, is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG 2026 Sakshi Chaudhary
England's Ruby White, right, is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
England's Ruby White, left, is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
England's Ruby White is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sakshi Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Sakshi Chaudhary warms up before the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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