Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Trolls Using Film Clips, Says ‘Don’t Mislead The Youth’

Kangana Ranaut defended her film roles amid backlash over Gen Z protest remarks.
The actor urged critics not to confuse fictional characters with real-life behaviour.
Kangana completed 20 years in cinema and has won four National Film Awards.
Kangana Ranaut has responded after social media users began sharing scenes from her films to criticise her controversial remarks about Gen Z protesters. The actor and BJP MP argued that her on-screen characters should not be compared with real life, insisting that fictional roles performed as part of her profession should not be used to influence young audiences. Her latest response comes amid an ongoing backlash over her comments describing some protesters as "Generation Gutter."
Kangana Ranaut says film roles should not be confused with real life
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana reshared a clip of herself speaking in Parliament and defended her career choices. Referring to the viral posts using scenes from her films, she questioned whether cinematic performances could be equated with everyday behaviour.
"You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing?" she wrote.
She added, "Don't mislead the youth, it's not the same thing. Today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be yours."
Gen Z protest remarks sparked the latest controversy
The latest statement follows Kangana's criticism of the Gen Z-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Earlier this week, she described videos from the demonstrations as "puke-inducing" and criticised the language used by some protesters. She also questioned their behaviour and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks during the protests.
Kangana, who completed 20 years in the film industry this year, made her acting debut with Gangster in 2006 and has since won four National Film Awards.
Since 2024, she has also served as the BJP Member of Parliament from Mandi.