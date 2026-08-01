Rashmika Mandanna Injured During Dance Shoot, Doctors Advise Six Weeks Of Rest

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly suffered a serious hip tendon injury during a dance sequence.
Doctors have advised six weeks of complete rest followed by rehabilitation.
The injury could affect four films and nearly 30 endorsement commitments.
Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a major hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence for one of her upcoming films. According to reports, the actress sustained a severe tendon injury during the shoot and has been advised to take six weeks of complete rest before beginning rehabilitation. The unexpected setback could temporarily disrupt her packed filming schedule and several brand commitments.
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tore a hip tendon during dance sequence
According to reports, Rashmika suffered the injury while performing physically demanding dance and action sequences on set. The actress is said to have completely torn a tendon away from her hip, an injury doctors reportedly described as uncommon outside professional athletes who undergo intensive physical training.
Following a detailed medical examination, she has reportedly been advised to avoid all professional commitments for six weeks before gradually returning through a structured rehabilitation programme.
Upcoming film schedules may need to be reshuffled
The injury is expected to affect several of Rashmika's ongoing projects. The actress is currently working on multiple big-budget films, including Ranabaali and Mysaa, while simultaneously balancing numerous endorsement commitments.
Neither Rashmika nor her team has issued an official statement regarding the reported injury. However, the news has prompted an outpouring of support from fans across social media, with many wishing the actor a speedy recovery.
The actor remains one of Indian cinema's busiest stars, with projects spanning multiple languages and nearly 30 national and international brand endorsements.
She is also said to be simultaneously shooting for four films, making the recovery period particularly significant for her professional calendar. For now, doctors have reportedly prioritised complete rest before she resumes work.