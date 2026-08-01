Lee Soo Ji Issues Handwritten Apology After Civil Servant Parody Sparks Backlash

Lee Soo Ji issued a handwritten apology after civil servant parody backlash intensified online.
Controversial YouTube video was made private within one day following widespread criticism.
Lee Soo Ji promised healthier humour and greater responsibility in future comedy content.
Lee Soo Ji has apologised after her latest YouTube sketch triggered controversy online. The Korean comedian shared a handwritten letter following criticism over her parody of civil servants, which some viewers claimed drew inappropriate parallels between election rallies and malicious public complaints. Acknowledging the backlash, Lee said she regretted causing discomfort and accepted responsibility for the impact of the video.
Lee Soo Ji apologises after controversy over parody
In the handwritten letter posted on the community page of her YouTube channel Hot Issue Ji on August 1 (KST), Lee apologised to those who felt hurt by the episode titled The Real Extreme Job: Civil Servant.
It was written by Lee that she was sincerely apologising to everyone who felt uncomfortable or disappointed because of the recently uploaded video. She also admitted that there was "no excuse" for not responding sooner and apologising earlier to those who may have been affected.
Lee further explained that although the intention behind the sketch had been to create laughter, the fact that it caused pain and discomfort to some viewers was being taken seriously. She added that her appearance at the Blue Dragon Series Awards was her first official public event after the controversy, but she felt it was not the right place to fully express her thoughts.
Why the civil servant parody drew criticism
The controversy began after Lee released a parody highlighting the harsh realities faced by South Korean civil servants, including excessive workloads, low salaries and repeated malicious complaints from the public.
However, sections of the audience argued that certain scenes resembled an election campaign rally, leading to accusations that political demonstrators were being associated with abusive complainants. The interpretation quickly spread online, prompting widespread criticism and debate.
The production team responded by making the video private within a day of its release before issuing an official apology. Lee has now said she will use the incident as an opportunity for reflection.
It was stated by Lee that she would strive to become "a comedian who delivers healthy humor that more people can relate to and enjoy together."
The apology comes as the controversy continues to generate discussion across Korean entertainment circles, with Lee's response marking her first detailed personal statement since the backlash emerged.