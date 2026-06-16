Lee Jun-young To Begin Military Service In July

Lee Jun-young declared he's joining military service next month.
He announced the news on his Instagram page.
He'll next be seen in Four Hands.
Korean actor and singer Lee Jun-young will enlist in the military on July 21. Sharing the news via a handwritten letter posted on his social media account on 15 June, the former U-KISS member expressed, "I have been agonising for months over where to start the story, and I have finally decided to write it myself. I am already on my tenth revision."
Lee Jun-young debuted in 2014 as a member of U-KISS. He later gained wider recognition after winning first place on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) idol reboot project The Unit and promoting as the project group UNB.
In his letter, he said, "By now, you must have watched episode 6 of Reborn Rookie and be getting ready to sleep, right? Thank you for watching today. I thought it would be better to tell you myself rather than conveying the news through an article, so I am writing this post. I never thought I would be delivering this news with my own mouth. I am enlisting on July 21st."
Lee Jun Young had a stacked year in 2025, starring in four projects. He starred in main roles in Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 2, and Pump Up the Healthy Love. He also made a special appearance in The Queen Who Crowns.
He continued, "Before I found out my enlistment date, I thought, 'Well, what's the big deal? I'm just going!' But now that I actually have the date, I find myself having a lot of thoughts for the first time in a while. I also thought a lot about how to share this news. But as I write this down word by word, I feel a little lighter."
Lee stated that he will go and return in good health, adding, "Until the day I greet you again, I sincerely hope everyone stays healthy and spends happy and meaningful time in their lives. Thank you for always cherishing and supporting me."
Lee has one drama, Four Hands, that is slated for an August release. He has already completed filming for several major upcoming projects, including the Netflix romantic comedy, Our Sticky Love, and the feature film, Handwritten.