MDMK to Announce Its Stance on Alliance on Jun 27

Making a veiled reference to Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK which was given more assembly seats to contest in the April 23 polls, and in addition a Rajya Sabha seat, Vaiko remarked that smaller parties were accorded more importance in the DMK camp. His major source of anguish was that his party was made to fight on the DMK's rising sun symbol whereas other allies were allowed to contest on their own respective party symbols.